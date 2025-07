The Other Side of Inequality: Why Men`s Struggles Deserve a Voice!

India’s men and boys face deep-rooted yet overlooked inequalities that urgently need inclusive solutions.

India has recorded immense progress in gender equity. However, beneath these achievements lies an overlooked reality: men and boys are experiencing unspeakable yet unacknowledged disparities in spheres related to health, income, and safety, as well as social support. This changing environment requires our focus to be not on a gender competition but on inclusive equality.There are around six key issues highlighted by statistical data that reflect the challenges and inequalities faced by men (). Life expectancy also demonstrates the gender divide in India, wherestand to live up toandlive longer, to approximately. This disparity is not only biological but also indicates the degree of access to healthcare, stress , and risky lifestyles that men can be exposed to during their lives.This disparity indicates the fact that men have severe health risks involved and an altogether more earnest necessity of providing gender equality in health care changes that can promote the health of men as well.In India, there are, out of which. This astonishing figure brings home a cruel truth: the lives of millions of boys are being dragged out of classrooms and into early labor. Not only does it deny them the right to a proper childhood, but it also deprives them of education, development, and a brighter future, perpetuating poverty and inequality cycles.In 2022,, with the majority being adult males. The picture is even more alarming when it comes to suicide —from 2015 to 2022, over, which is more thanThe suicide rate among men stands at, compared to. These numbers point to aamong men that is often ignored, and it’s clear that this crisis needs to beIntimate partner (IP) violence is usually referred to as something that affects women, yet, notably, men are also victims of abuse, and some of them stay silent. In rural Haryana,, which even tops the percentage of the same reported by women in the region. Such men usually hold back because of the fear of being ridiculed, shamed, or not taken seriously at all. Their suffering exists, but society's expectations of men make it difficult for them to seek help. It is high time we provided for all victims of abuse, regardless of their gender.In India,The number of homeless men outweighs that of homeless women bytothereby implying that approximatelyout of every. Such a disparity underscores the, such as lack of societal support, job insecurity, and psychological problems, which are poorly noticed or addressed by society and policy.In Delhi’s construction sector in 2017,. Behind each number is the face of a man toiling long hours, often in unsafe working conditions, just to keep his family alive. These individuals work under dangerous circumstances—sometimes scampering over scaffolds, carrying heavy equipment, or laboring under the burning sun—yet we seldom pay attention to them. The more significant problem here is that men are expected to take up risky jobs without prioritizing their safety and well-being. It is high time we recognized their vulnerability and advocated for a better working environment that is safer and more human-friendly.. Men and boys, also, should have specific attention, policies, and social services to help them with issues that are related to them. Their plight should not be ignored, as this closes the door on equality in the society.Although women face numerous challenges, they often have access to support systems, awareness campaigns, and societal platforms that amplify their voices and highlight their struggles.In contrast,or dismissed. Society often expects men to be tough, silent, and emotionally resilient, leaving them without the same level of support or space to express their struggles.As a result, many of the challenges men face goSource-Medindia