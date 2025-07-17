Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, July 17). The Other Side of Inequality: Why Men's Struggles Deserve a Voice! . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 17, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-other-side-of-inequality-why-mens-struggles-deserve-a-voice-220430-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "The Other Side of Inequality: Why Men's Struggles Deserve a Voice!". Medindia. Jul 17, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-other-side-of-inequality-why-mens-struggles-deserve-a-voice-220430-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "The Other Side of Inequality: Why Men's Struggles Deserve a Voice!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-other-side-of-inequality-why-mens-struggles-deserve-a-voice-220430-1.htm. (accessed Jul 17, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. The Other Side of Inequality: Why Men's Struggles Deserve a Voice!. Medindia, viewed Jul 17, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-other-side-of-inequality-why-mens-struggles-deserve-a-voice-220430-1.htm.