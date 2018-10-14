medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Men With Higher Physical Strength Tend to Favour Resource Inequality: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  October 14, 2018 at 2:41 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men those who have well-built muscles have been found to be more likely to favor inequality in society. They might also have apathetic political attitudes towards redistribution of resources. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Political Psychology.
Men With Higher Physical Strength Tend to Favour Resource Inequality: Study
Men With Higher Physical Strength Tend to Favour Resource Inequality: Study

Men with higher physical strength, like well-built muscles, are more likely to favor inequality in society as well as have apathetic political attitudes towards redistribution of resources, according to a study.

"The study shows a stronger correlation between physical strength and political attitudes...(it) supports that raw physical strength is indeed the decisive factor," said Lasse Laustsen, Associate Professor from the Aarhus University in the UK.

According to the researchers, the findings may help explain the paradox of why some men with limited financial resources still favor financial inequality although they would benefit from a greater redistribution of resources.

"Our analysis suggests that these men expect to be able to rise in the hierarchy on their own. And once they reach the top of the hierarchy, an unequal society will increase their chances of maintaining that position," said Laustsen.

The study, published in the journal Political Psychology, takes a cue from the study of animals which explains that physical strength shapes the conflict behavior of animals.

If animals are larger and stronger than their rivals, they are prone to attempt to assert themselves in the struggle for status and resources.

However, if they are weaker than their rivals, they are likely to withdraw from the conflict.

In the new study, the same logic applies to modern men when they reason about political conflicts about the redistribution of resources in society, the researchers said.

"Today, physical strength is highly unlikely to affect how big a share of society's resources you are able to acquire. However, our data show that physical strength nonetheless continues to affect men's political attitudes towards redistribution," Laustsen added.

For the study, the team measured and asked about the physical strength of 6,349 participants who belonged to different nationalities.

The results showed that men who trained their upper-bodies for two months became more positive towards inequality.

However, no link between physical strength and political attitudes concerning women was observed.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Recommended Reading

As We Grow Old, Our Physical Strength Declines

As We Grow Old, Our Physical Strength Declines

Efforts to maintain basic strength and endurance should begin before age 50, when it's still possible to preserve the skills that keep people mobile.

Your Aggressive Tone can Reflect Your Size and Strength to Others

Your Aggressive Tone can Reflect Your Size and Strength to Others

Human beings also use nonverbal vocal cues such as aggressive roars to judge one another's size and physical strength just like animals.

Aggressive Boys Likelier to be Physically Stronger as Teenagers

Aggressive Boys Likelier to be Physically Stronger as Teenagers

Boys who are aggressive in their childhood tend to develop greater physical strength as teenagers, revealed a study conducted by Association for Psychological Science.

At Certain Ages Girls Can Compete With Boys Athletically

At Certain Ages Girls Can Compete With Boys Athletically

If you thought girls couldn't compete with boys then you could be wrong.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive