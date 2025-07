Men, Is Your Blood Sugar Quietly Hurting Your Sexual Health?

Men with mildly elevated blood sugar, still below diabetes levels, show early declines in sperm motility and erectile function, even with normal testosterone.

What Did the Study Find?

Men with mildly elevated blood sugar (still below the diabetic threshold of 6.5% HbA1c) showed a notable decline in sperm motility and erectile function over time.

Testosterone levels remained normal for most participants and were not directly linked to erectile function, although they were associated with lower libido.

Other hormone levels and semen volume remained stable, even among older participants.

HbA1c: A Window Into Male Health

Rethinking How Doctors Assess Male Sexual Health

Fix Your Sugar, Save Your Sex Life

According to a new long-term study presented at ENDO 2025, even smallmay silentlyand reproductive health, well before a diabetes diagnosis ().Researchers at the, trackedfor six years. At the study’s start in 2014, none had diabetes cardiovascular disease , or cancer . By its conclusion in 2020,,” said Prof. Dr. Michael Zitzmann, lead author of the study.In simple terms, blood sugar and not age may be one of the quietest threats to male sexual health.The researchers relied on the, a standard indicator of long-term blood sugar control. They discovered that even,” Dr. Zitzmann emphasized.The study, part of the FAME 2.0 project, challenges the assumption that testosterone is the main culprit in male sexual decline. It instead highlights metabolic health as a critical and modifiable factor in maintaining sexual performance and fertility..”This study presents a strong case for screening men for metabolic health, especially blood sugar—even if they show no signs of diabetes.The takeaway? Keeping blood sugar in check may help men preserve more than just heart and metabolic health - it might also protect their sexual vitality.Source-Medindia