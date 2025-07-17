Men, Is Your Blood Sugar Quietly Hurting Your Sexual Health?

Men with mildly elevated blood sugar, still below diabetes levels, show early declines in sperm motility and erectile function, even with normal testosterone.
- Men with slightly elevated blood sugar had lower sperm motility and erectile function
- Testosterone stayed normal, suggesting sugar, not age, was the silent factor
- Findings could reshape how doctors screen for male sexual decline
Not just diabetes: How slightly high blood sugar wrecks men's sexual health
Go to source). Researchers at the University Hospital Muenster, Germany, tracked 200 healthy men aged 18 to 85 for six years. At the study’s start in 2014, none had diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or cancer. By its conclusion in 2020, 117 participants completed comprehensive evaluations, including HbA1c (blood sugar) measurements, hormone profiling, semen analysis, libido assessment, and erectile function testing.
“Although age and testosterone levels have long been considered an impetus for men’s declining sexual health, our research indicates that these changes more closely correlate with modest increases in blood sugar and other metabolic changes,” said Prof. Dr. Michael Zitzmann, lead author of the study.
Think you're too healthy to worry about your #bloodsugar? New research says even "normal" levels could chip away at your sexual and #reproductive health - without warning. #menshealth #bloodsugar #sexualwellness #malefertility #prediabetes’
What Did the Study Find?
- Men with mildly elevated blood sugar (still below the diabetic threshold of 6.5% HbA1c) showed a notable decline in sperm motility and erectile function over time.
- Testosterone levels remained normal for most participants and were not directly linked to erectile function, although they were associated with lower libido.
- Other hormone levels and semen volume remained stable, even among older participants.
HbA1c: A Window Into Male HealthThe researchers relied on the HbA1c test, a standard indicator of long-term blood sugar control. They discovered that even slight increases in HbA1c, still below the diabetic threshold, were linked to early indicators of declining reproductive health.
“This means that men can take steps to preserve or revive their reproductive health with lifestyle choices and appropriate medical interventions,” Dr. Zitzmann emphasized.
Rethinking How Doctors Assess Male Sexual HealthThe study, part of the FAME 2.0 project, challenges the assumption that testosterone is the main culprit in male sexual decline. It instead highlights metabolic health as a critical and modifiable factor in maintaining sexual performance and fertility.
“We now know that it’s in our power to retain sexual and reproductive wellbeing in men, even as they age,” said Dr. Zitzmann. “This could help doctors create better male health plans that address sugar control early on.”
Fix Your Sugar, Save Your Sex LifeThis study presents a strong case for screening men for metabolic health, especially blood sugar—even if they show no signs of diabetes.
The takeaway? Keeping blood sugar in check may help men preserve more than just heart and metabolic health - it might also protect their sexual vitality.
Reference:
- Not just diabetes: How slightly high blood sugar wrecks men's sexual health - (https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/07/250713031439.htm)
Source-Medindia