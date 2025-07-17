Men, Is Your Blood Sugar Quietly Hurting Your Sexual Health?

Men with mildly elevated blood sugar, still below diabetes levels, show early declines in sperm motility and erectile function, even with normal testosterone.

Highlights: Men with slightly elevated blood sugar had lower sperm motility and erectile function

Testosterone stayed normal, suggesting sugar, not age, was the silent factor

Findings could reshape how doctors screen for male sexual decline

Think you're too healthy to worry about your #bloodsugar? New research says even "normal" levels could chip away at your sexual and #reproductive health - without warning. #menshealth #bloodsugar #sexualwellness #malefertility #prediabetes’

What Did the Study Find?

Men with mildly elevated blood sugar (still below the diabetic threshold of 6.5% HbA1c) showed a notable decline in sperm motility and erectile function over time.

Testosterone levels remained normal for most participants and were not directly linked to erectile function, although they were associated with lower libido.

remained normal for most participants and were not directly linked to erectile function, although they were associated with lower libido. Other hormone levels and semen volume remained stable, even among older participants.

HbA1c: A Window Into Male Health

Rethinking How Doctors Assess Male Sexual Health

Fix Your Sugar, Save Your Sex Life

