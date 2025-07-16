Gene Therapy Brings Back Hearing in Genetic Deafness

A single injection of AAV-OTOF gene therapy restored hearing in children and young adults with inherited deafness.

In a significant step forward for genetic medicine, researchers have found that a single injection can help restore hearing in individuals with autosomal recessive deafness 9, a form of congenital hearing loss caused by OTOF gene mutations. Published in Nature Medicine, the study evaluated ten patients ranging from toddlers to young adults and revealed a marked improvement in auditory function within just one month of treatment ().All ten participants in the trial experienced better hearing after receiving a one-time dose of AAV-OTOF gene therapy, delivered via the Anc80L65 capsid into the inner ear. The average pure-tone hearing threshold improved from 106 to 52 decibels, a dramatic difference for individuals born with profound hearing loss. Other key auditory tests such as auditory brainstem response (ABR) and auditory steady-state response (ASSR) also showed significant improvement.The effect was both rapid, appearing within one month, and most pronounced in children aged 5 to 8 years, who demonstrated the most consistent gains. However, patients across all age ranges experienced benefit.Importantly, no serious side effects were reported. The most common mild reaction was a temporary drop in neutrophil count, a type of white blood cell.The OTOF gene provides instructions for making otoferlin, a protein essential for sending sound signals from the ear to the brain. When this gene is mutated, it leads to a breakdown in this communication, resulting in sensorineural deafness. Until now, children and adults with these mutations had few options beyond cochlear implants, which are costly and invasive.This new therapy delivers a functional copy of the OTOF gene directly into the inner ear using a harmless adeno-associated virus (AAV). Once inside the cells, the gene begins producing otoferlin, effectively jumpstarting the ear’s ability to detect sound.The study suggests that the ear’s ability to recover is closely tied to age. While all participants gained hearing, those in the early childhood bracket responded best. For instance, a seven-year-old girl in the trial regained near-normal hearing within four months and began speaking fluently with her mother.Researchers believe that the maturation of the auditory system may limit the treatment’s full effect in older patients, but the study still demonstrated that benefits are possible well into early adulthood. These results highlight the importance of early screening and diagnosis for hearing disorders, so that interventions like gene therapy can be applied during the optimal window for recovery.Beyond effectiveness, safety was a major focus of this early-phase trial. Over the course of 6 to 12 months of follow-up, the treatment was well tolerated. No patient experienced serious adverse events. The therapy’s non-invasive delivery through the round window of the cochlea proved both efficient and safe.This study marks the first time gene therapy has shown consistent success in both children and adults with OTOF-related deafness. It also paves the way for similar therapies targeting other genes, such as GJB2 and TMC1, which are linked to inherited hearing loss.This breakthrough is more than just a medical milestone. It offers the possibility of spoken communication, richer education, and deeper social connection for children born without sound.Gene therapy could soon transform the future for countless individuals with genetic hearing disorders, extending beyond OTOF-related deafness to many other inherited forms of hearing loss.Source-Medindia