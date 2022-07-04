Men Reluctant to Seek Mental Healthcare: Study

Advertisement

Of the men who had symptoms of depression, 40% felt they had no need for mental healthcare (against 25% of the women).

Even if they acknowledged their need for mental healthcare, the men refrained from seeking care more often than the women (36% and 26% respectively).

After seeking mental healthcare, the men were also somewhat more dissatisfied with the care they had received (29% thought it had not been what they needed, against 26% of the women).

Blom's thesis is based on questionnaire surveys among population samples in two Swedish regions, Västra Götaland and Stockholm, in 2008, 2014, and 2019. In total, there were 8,697 respondents, both male and female.Some of her findings:Blom's thesis thus shows that to a greater extent than women, men are impeded by obstacles at various stages in the care-seeking process.Blom says.The thesis points not only to gender differences but to differences among the male respondents, with certain subgroups facing especially substantial barriers. Those who had not studied in higher education and those with a low level of knowledge about mental ill health were found to be the most reluctant to seek care.The men also had more negative attitudes than the women toward depression in others. For instance, more men than women stated that they would not employ a person who they knew had been depressed. The men were also more skeptical than the women about sick leave for someone with symptoms of depression, partly because of the men's more negative attitudes.Under the Swedish Health and Medical Services Act, care must be provided according to need, but the thesis shows that many men do not seek mental healthcare although they need it.Blom says.Her thesis indicates that the path to mental healthcare for men with mental ill-health could be facilitated with greater knowledge and a decrease in negative attitudes.Source: Eurekalert