Stress in the Strands: What Hair Reveals About Mental Health

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Sep 18 2025 4:02 PM

Hair biomarkers reveal how stress links chronic illness in kids and hair loss with mental health risks.

Highlights:
  • Hair cortisol reveals stress and mental health risks in children with chronic illness
  • Stress-related hair loss creates a cycle of psychological distress
  • Early detection through biomarkers may guide holistic treatment and prevention
Children who suffer from chronic physical illnesses (CPI) often have to deal with more than just their illness; they also have to deal with the psychological toll of their condition. According to a new study conducted by the University of Waterloo, the level of stress, as determined by hair samples, might indicate the children who are likely to be most susceptible to developing depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems (1 Trusted Source
Stress in the strands: Hair offers clues to childrenâ€™s mental health

Go to source).

Hair Cortisol as an Early Warning System

Over a four-year period, the researchers monitored 244 children in Canada with CPI, using hair samples to measure the stress hormone cortisol. More than two-thirds had persistently elevated levels of cortisol, and these children were much more likely to exhibit symptoms of depression, anxiety, or a behavior problem.

Contrarily, children whose cortisol levels decreased over time exhibited reduced emotional and behavioral problems. This suggests that hair cortisol could be a non-invasive way to identify children who need early mental health support.


The Daily Strain of Chronic Illness

Children living with CPI face unique challenges: daily medications, frequent school absences, and restricted activities. These stressors accumulate, taking a heavy emotional toll. Lead author Emma Littler explains, “Chronically high stress could help identify which children need the most support, opening the door to earlier and more targeted care.”

With about 40% of Canadian children living with CPI—a number steadily rising—the need for early intervention has never been more urgent.


Biomarkers Beyond Hair

In a related study, researchers from Waterloo and McMaster University found that inflammatory markers in blood tests may also help predict future mental health risks. Some signals worsened mental health, while others improved, suggesting a combination of biological screening and mental health checks.


Hair Loss is More than a Cosmetic Issue

It reflects a complex interplay between dermatology and psychiatry. Stress-induced hair loss can be caused by immunological dysregulation, neuroendocrine imbalance, inflammation, and behavioral factors. Mental illnesses like depression and anxiety can exacerbate hair loss, which can heighten feelings and create a vicious cycle that affects self-esteem, social activity, and living standards. Studies with biomarkers (cortisol) prove the association between chronic stress and follicular dysfunction and the necessity of early detection and treatment.

Spotting Stress Early to Protect Minds

The two-way association between dermatologists and psychologists will require comprehensive care that brings together the skills of both. Other than symptom control, therapy should be based on individualized plans that involve medication, psychotherapy, and lifestyle changes. Future studies on biomarkers and targeted therapies could help improve prevention and treatment, addressing the physical and psychological effects of hair loss while also providing patients with holistic care! (2 Trusted Source
Understanding the Association Between Mental Health and Hair Loss

Go to source)

The research underscores that mental health support should go hand in hand with physical care for children with CPI. Tools like hair cortisol and blood biomarkers could help doctors and families act before mental health issues escalate, ensuring these children receive the right care at the right time.

References:
  1. Stress in the strands: Hair offers clues to children’s mental health - (https://uwaterloo.ca/public-health-sciences/news/stress-strands-hair-offers-clues-childrens-mental-health)
  2. Understanding the Association Between Mental Health and Hair Loss - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12186756/)

Source-Medindia


