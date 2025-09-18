James Harrison’s Lifesaving Legacy: 1,173 Donations, 2.4 Million Babies

One man. A rare antibody. 1,100+ plasma gifts. 2.4 million babies saved. This is James Harrison’s extraordinary legacy.

Highlights: James Harrison’s blood contained a rare anti-D antibody that prevents serious disease in unborn babies when the mother is Rh-negative

Over more than six decades, he donated 1,173 times, providing the source for over three million doses of anti-D medicine

Scientists are now working to replicate his anti-D in labs ("James in a Jar") to extend his lifesaving impact beyond living donors

Did you know?

James Harrison once said he hoped someone would break his donation record- not for glory, but so “they are dedicated to the cause”. #blooddonation #rhnegative #antiD #goldenarm #medindia’

James Harrison once said he hoped someone would break his donation record- not for glory, but so “they are dedicated to the cause”. #blooddonation #rhnegative #antiD #goldenarm #medindia’

Why James Harrison Started Donating Blood

Presence of Rare Antibody Made James Harrison's Blood Special

How Many Blood Donations has James Harrison Done?

Project 'James in a Jar'

How James Harrison Helped to Save Millions of Babies

James Harrison, whose blood donations saved over 2 million babies, has died (https://www.npr.org/2025/03/03/nx-s1-5316163/james-harrison-blood-donor)

From a young boy needing dozens of blood transfusions to a man whose blood helped save over two million babies- James Christopher Harrison’s story is one of quiet dedication, rare biology, and a lifetime of generosity.James Harrison was born on 27 December 1936 in Junee, New South Wales, Australia. At the age of 14, he underwent major chest surgery that involved removing a large part of one lung. To survive, he needed many units of donated blood. Reports suggest up to 13 litres were used. This experience changed him. Despite having a fear of needles, he made a promise to himself that, once old enough, he would donate blood to repay that debt to the strangers whose blood saved him.When James began donating at age 18, he gave regular whole blood. Some years later, doctors discovered that his blood contained a particularly strong and long-lasting antibody, known as anti-D, against the Rh D antigen. This antibody is very important: when an Rh(D)-negative mother is pregnant with an Rh(D)-positive baby, there is a risk that her immune system will attack the baby’s red blood cells, leading to a condition called haemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN), which can cause stillbirth or serious illness (1).Because of this, his plasma donations (rather than whole blood) became especially useful: anti-D is obtained from plasma, allowing more frequent donations.Over more than 60 years, Harrison donated 1,173 times (blood and/or plasma), from 1954 until 2018, when he was forced to stop at age 81 because of Australian policy. His antibodies were used to make Anti-D injections, which have prevented many deaths, stillbirths, and serious illnesses caused by Rh incompatibility in mothers and babies.Australia has issued over 3 million doses of Anti-D containing his antibodies since the 1960s. These injections are given to Rh(D) negative women during or after pregnancy to ensure their bodies do not produce antibodies that might harm future babies.James earned many honours, including the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1999 for his extraordinary contribution.As he aged, Australian scientists also began working on a way to synthesize the anti-D antibody in a lab. This project, sometimes called “James in a Jar”, aims to replicate in a bioreactor the impactful antibody naturally present in Harrison’s blood, so that its benefits can continue even after donors like him are no longer able to donate.James Harrison passed away on 17 February 2025 at age 88. His contributions have had a national and even international impact. His donation program helped save the lives of an estimated 2.4 million babies. Today, despite advances, there remain fewer than 200 anti-D donors in Australia; these donors help roughly 45,000 mothers and babies every year.Harrison always expressed hope that his record might one day be broken- not for fame, but because it would mean more people dedicating themselves to helping others in this way. His legacy is not just in statistics, but in the lives saved and generations born thanks to his rare gift.Source-Medindia