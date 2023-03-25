Spread of Drug-Resistant Fungus in the US

Advertisement

With 384 clinical cases last year, Nevada had the highest number of Candida auris infections of any state in 2022. Because the signs of Candida auris infection — fever and chills — can be explained by co-occurring disease, a specialized laboratory test is required to confirm the diagnosis.In 2022, California, Florida, and New York had the greatest levels of Candida auris infections, in that order. Candida auris has been on the radar of US health officials since 2013 when the fungus infected a small number of individuals in Illinois, New York, and New Jersey. Since then, New York and Illinois have had some of the highest Candida auris cases counts in the country. Because these states have been dealing with the fungus for a longer period, health officials in these states may be more prepared to detect and identify it.This map depicts the total number of Candida auris infections reported in the United States during the last decade. Since 2013, there have been 5,654 clinical instances of the disease in the United States.Source: Medindia