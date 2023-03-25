About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
A Ray of Hope in COVID-19 Treatment
Advertisement

A Ray of Hope in COVID-19 Treatment

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 25, 2023 at 3:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Potential new drug identified for COVID-19 infection
  • This drug is also effective against other variants of coronaviruses
  • Mpro inhibitors can be used to their maximum potency to develop an antiviral

The potential antiviral effectiveness of a novel Mpro inhibitor (SY110) against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and its sub-lineages has been evaluated. It was also discovered to be effective against additional human coronaviruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 1 (SARS-CoV-1) and Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
H3N2 Virus Spread in India: Here
H3N2 Virus Spread in India: Here's How To Prevent
How to prevent H3N2 influenza virus infection? Living a healthy lifestyle and following precautionary measures are important to stop the spread of H3N2 infection.
Advertisement

A Ray of Hope in COVID-19 Treatment

More than 6.8 million people have died as a result of the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which is caused by the extremely contagious severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) (1 Trusted Source
A new generation Mpro inhibitor with potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants

Go to source).

Efficacy of COVID-19 Vaccine is Question

Although various COVID-19 vaccines are commercially available, their efficiency has decreased because of the constant appearance of new COVID-19 variations, such as Alpha, Beta, Delta, and the most recent Omicron. Several SARS-CoV-2 variations are resistant to immune responses elicited by vaccination or spontaneous infection. Based on past experience, SARS-CoV-2 has a strong chance of surviving indefinitely. As a result, in addition to more effective COVID-19 vaccines, new antivirals against present and future SARS-CoV-2 variants are urgently needed.

SARS-CoV-2 is a member of the Coronaviridae family and the genus Coronavirus. This virus contains 14 open reading frames (ORFs), four of which express structural proteins, nine of which encode auxiliary proteins, and two lengthy polyproteins, pp1a, and pp1ab. Using two cysteine proteases, main protease (Mpro) and papain-like protease (PLpro), the polyproteins are cleaved into sixteen non-structural proteins (NSPs).

Mpro- a Variation Conserved Gene

Mpro, also known as 3CLpro, is a viral and variation-conserved gene. Furthermore, this protease is found in additional deadly coronaviruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 1 (SARS-CoV-1) and middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).
H3N2, Swine Flu, and COVID-19 Make Their Round Abouts in India
H3N2, Swine Flu, and COVID-19 Make Their Round Abouts in India
H3N2, Swine Flu, and COVID-19 are spreading like wildfire throughout the country.
Advertisement

Through cleaving pp1a and pp1b, Mpro is connected to the production of thirteen NSPs. Mpro detects and cleaves amino acid sequences with specificity, particularly cleavage sites at Leu-Gln sequences. Significantly, no human proteases have the same specificity.

Considering all of Mpro's characteristics, it could be a promising target for creating antivirals. Many small compounds have been approved as antiviral medicines, including Remdesivir, Molnupiravir, and Paxlovid. Nirmatrelvir, Ensitrelvir, and Simnotrelvir are SARS-CoV-2 MPRO inhibitors. These antivirals, however, have some safety problems, inferior potency, and unsatisfactory pharmacokinetic (PK) features, such as limited oral bioavailability and modest stability in human liver microsomes (HLM).

Concluding on the Potential Drug for COVID-19

The recent investigation demonstrated SY110's potential as a pan-coronavirus antiviral inhibitor, including SARS-CoV-2. This Mpro inhibitor had favorable PK characteristics, great oral bioavailability, and a significant safety profile when taken orally. SY110's clinical therapeutic efficacy will need to be verified further in the future through clinical trial research. The authors expressed the possibility of further improving HLM stability for SY110.

Reference :
  1. A new generation Mpro inhibitor with potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants - (https:www.nature.com/articles/s41392-023-01392-w)


Source: Medindia
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
A new study that examined the sperm quality of Belgians who got infected with COVID-19 found that the sperm quality was reduced even after weeks of recovering from coronavirus.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...

Latest Health Watch

Coffee's Complex Effects on Health: More Steps, Less Sleep, and Varied Heart Rhythms

Coffee's Complex Effects on Health: More Steps, Less Sleep, and Varied Heart Rhythms

Customizing coffee intake may be key to balancing the health benefits and risks associated with coffee, suggests a recent study.
World Autism Awareness Day: A Neuro-Inclusive World for All

World Autism Awareness Day: A Neuro-Inclusive World for All

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on April 2, every year.
Mapping Breast Cancer to Racial Disparities

Mapping Breast Cancer to Racial Disparities

Ethnic disparities can influence breast cancer.
Can Exercise Make Up for Bad Sleep?

Can Exercise Make Up for Bad Sleep?

Exercise may reduce the ill effects of unhealthy sleep duration in the long run.
Unraveling the Link Between E. Coli in Meat and Urinary Tract Infections

Unraveling the Link Between E. Coli in Meat and Urinary Tract Infections

Consuming uncooked or undercooked pork products may lead to urinary tract infections caused by E. coli leading to 480,000 UTIs in the United States each year.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

A Ray of Hope in COVID-19 Treatment Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests