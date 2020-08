Pretomanid - Approved for Highly Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

98 patients (90%) - a favorable outcome

11 patients (10%) - an unfavorable outcome

What is Pretomanid?

Novel mechanism of action

Activity in vitro against drug-resistant clinical isolates

Activity as both a potent bactericidal and as a sterilizing agent in mice

No evidence of mutagenicity in standard genotoxicity studies

No significant cytochrome P450 interactions

No significant activity against a broad range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria

Why is BPaL Regimen Preferred?

BPaL Adverse Reactions

Neuropathy

Nausea

Anaemia

Vomiting

Headache

Dyspepsia

Acne

Decreased appetite

Increased transaminases and gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase

Rash

Pruritus

Abdominal pain

Musculoskeletal pain

Increased amylase

About Tuberculosis

The bacteria, Mycobacterium tuberculosis causes tuberculosis (TB). The bacteria generally affects the lungs.

Tuberculosis is generally spread from person to person through the air. Tuberculosis is preventable and curable.

Tuberculosis mostly affects adults in their prime years, but all age groups are at risk.

A total of about 1.5 million people died from tuberculosis in 2018. Globally, tuberculosis is one of the top ten causes of death

Over 95% of TB cases and deaths occur in developing countries.

The Nix-TB trial showed a favorable outcome in 90% of the patients after about six months of BPaL treatment and post-treatment follow-up.The results of the study are:The unfavorable outcome was defined as either treatment failure or disease relapse during follow-up for six months after the end of the treatment. For only two patients, the treatment was extended to nine months.Pretomanid has been clinically studied in 14 countries and contains application data on 1,168 people from 19 clinical trials.Pretomanid is a nitroimidazole drug. It belongs to a class of novel antibacterial agents.TB Alliance developed Pretomanid since 2002. It has now received authorization as an oral tablet formulation as part of the BPaL regimen for the treatment of highly drug-resistant types of tuberculosis Pretomanid is the third new-anti TB drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in more than 40 years. It is the first drug to be developed and registered by a non-profit organization.The drug has many attractive characteristics:Treatment of XDR-TB or treatment-intolerant and non-responsive MDR-TB is usually complex and lengthy. A combination of around eight antibiotics for 18 months or longer.The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated a treatment success rate of 34% in XDR-TB and 55% MDR-TB before the introduction of BPaL.which are critical concerns at a time whenhealth systems are being stretched to their limits.BPaL regimen provides hope with nine out of ten patients achieving a negative culture result after six months post-treatment.The most common side effects of BPaL are:Pretomanid was granted Priority Review, Orphan Drug and Qualified Infectious Disease Product status.TB Alliance has collaborated with numerous bodies throughout pretomanid's development.TB Alliance's exclusive commercialization partner in Europe is Mylan. Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company which will market pretomanid.said Mylan President Rajiv Malik.Completion of long-term follow-up of patients in Nix-TB trial and completion of ZeNix trial is required for conditional authorization.In summary, pretomanid has gotten conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC) to treat highly drug- resistant tuberculosis.Source: Medindia