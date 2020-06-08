Samhita Vitta
Written by Samhita Vitta, B.Tech
Dr. Sunil Shroff
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff, MBBS, MS, FRCS (UK), D. Urol (Lond)
Last Updated on August 6, 2020 at 6:14 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights :
  • Pretomanid conditionally authorized by European Commission for the treatment of adults with extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis(XDR-TB) and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) who are treatment-intolerant or non-responsive
  • Pretomanid is the first anti-TB which is developed by a not-for-profit organization called TB Alliance
  • Favorable outcome of 90% was observed in Nix-TB clinical trial

Pretomanid is a new drug developed by the non-profit organization TB Alliance. The drug has been granted conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission (EC).
Pretomanid - Approved for Highly Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis

Pretomanid is authorized in combination with bedaquiline and linezolid as a six month, all-oral for the treatment of adults with extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB) or multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) for the treatment of highly drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis (TB)who are either treatment-intolerant or non-responsive.

What is the Three-Drug Regimen for Tuberculosis?

Combined treatment of bedaquiline, pretomanid and linezolid (BPaL) are commonly referred to as the BPaL regimen. BPaL was studied in a trial called Nix-TB in three sites in South Africa. The trial consisted of 109 people with XDR-TB and treatment-intolerant or non-responsive MDR-TB.


The Nix-TB trial showed a favorable outcome in 90% of the patients after about six months of BPaL treatment and post-treatment follow-up.

The results of the study are:
  • 98 patients (90%) - a favorable outcome
  • 11 patients (10%) - an unfavorable outcome
The unfavorable outcome was defined as either treatment failure or disease relapse during follow-up for six months after the end of the treatment. For only two patients, the treatment was extended to nine months.

Pretomanid has been clinically studied in 14 countries and contains application data on 1,168 people from 19 clinical trials.

What is Pretomanid?

Pretomanid is a nitroimidazole drug. It belongs to a class of novel antibacterial agents.

TB Alliance developed Pretomanid since 2002. It has now received authorization as an oral tablet formulation as part of the BPaL regimen for the treatment of highly drug-resistant types of tuberculosis.

Pretomanid is the third new-anti TB drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in more than 40 years. It is the first drug to be developed and registered by a non-profit organization.

The drug has many attractive characteristics:
  • Novel mechanism of action
  • Activity in vitro against drug-resistant clinical isolates
  • Activity as both a potent bactericidal and as a sterilizing agent in mice
  • No evidence of mutagenicity in standard genotoxicity studies
  • No significant cytochrome P450 interactions
  • No significant activity against a broad range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria

Why is BPaL Regimen Preferred?

Treatment of XDR-TB or treatment-intolerant and non-responsive MDR-TB is usually complex and lengthy. A combination of around eight antibiotics for 18 months or longer.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated a treatment success rate of 34% in XDR-TB and 55% MDR-TB before the introduction of BPaL.

BPaL regimen provides a shorter, more efficacious, and easily manageable treatment for patients, which are critical concerns at a time whenhealth systems are being stretched to their limits.

BPaL regimen provides hope with nine out of ten patients achieving a negative culture result after six months post-treatment.

BPaL Adverse Reactions

The most common side effects of BPaL are:
  • Neuropathy
  • Nausea
  • Anaemia
  • Vomiting
  • Headache
  • Dyspepsia
  • Acne
  • Decreased appetite
  • Increased transaminases and gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase
  • Rash
  • Pruritus
  • Abdominal pain
  • Musculoskeletal pain
  • Increased amylase

Distribution of Pretomanid

Pretomanid was granted Priority Review, Orphan Drug and Qualified Infectious Disease Product status.

TB Alliance has collaborated with numerous bodies throughout pretomanid's development.

TB Alliance's exclusive commercialization partner in Europe is Mylan. Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company which will market pretomanid.

"The authorization by the European Commission is another step forward in continuing to advance global access to TB treatments for patients in need," said Mylan President Rajiv Malik.

Completion of long-term follow-up of patients in Nix-TB trial and completion of ZeNix trial is required for conditional authorization.

About Tuberculosis

In summary, pretomanid has gotten conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC) to treat highly drug- resistant tuberculosis.

References :
  1. TB Alliance - (https://www.tballiance.org/about/mission)
  2. FDA Approves New Treatment for Highly Drug-Resistant Forms of Tuberculosis - (https://www.tballiance.org/news/fda-approves-new-treatment-highly-drug-resistant-forms-tuberculosis)
  3. Pretomanid - (https://www.newtbdrugs.org/pipeline/compound/pretomanid)
  4. Tuberculosis - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/tuberculosis)
  5. TB Alliance and Mylan Announce Global Collaboration to Commercialize Investigational Drug Pretomanid as Part of Two Regimens to Treat Tuberculosis - (https://www.tballiance.org/news/tb-alliance-and-mylan-announce-global-collaboration-commercialize-investigational-drug)


Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Vitamin D Could Aid In Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment
Vitamin D could speed up the clearance of tuberculosis in patients who are suffering from its multi-drug resistant form, finds a new study.
READ MORE
Aspirin Wards Off Drug-resistant Tuberculosis
Aspirin could help to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis, an expensive global killer infection, according to a new study.
READ MORE
Drugs Used To Treat Tuberculosis
Drugs Used To Treat Tuberculosis
READ MORE
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis
Tuberculin skin test and Interferon - Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.
READ MORE
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
READ MORE
Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
READ MORE
Extra Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Extra pulmonary tuberculosis is infection of tissues and organs other than the lungs by mycobacterium tuberculosis and related organisms.
READ MORE
Fever
Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.
READ MORE
Pleural Effusion
Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Stomach Tuberculosis
Abdominal tuberculosis, which is a form of extrapulmonary tuberculosis, affects the gastrointestinal tract, spleen, pancreas, liver, peritoneum, omentum and lymph nodes adjacent to these organs.
READ MORE
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

TuberculosisTracheostomyPleural EffusionSilicosisScreening Tests for TuberculosisFeverCough Symptom EvaluationDiet in TuberculosisStomach TuberculosisExtra Pulmonary Tuberculosis