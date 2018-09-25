medindia
Naturally-occurring Antibiotic Could Fight Drug-resistant Tuberculosis
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Naturally-occurring Antibiotic Could Fight Drug-resistant Tuberculosis

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 25, 2018 at 5:33 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A naturally occurring antibiotic called kanglemycin A that may help fight against drug-resistant tuberculosis has been identified
  • Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis
  • Recently, the bacteria have become increasingly resistant to anti-TB drugs including first-line drugs like rifampicin
  • The drug resistance has made treatment of TB even more challenging.
  • Identifying new compounds like kanglemycin A that can overcome resistance is incredibly important for public health
A naturally occurring antibiotic may be the cure for drug-resistant tuberculosis, say a team of scientists from Newcastle University and its spin-out company Demuris Ltd.
Naturally-occurring Antibiotic Could Fight Drug-resistant Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) affects approximately 10 million people every year and causes around 1.7 million deaths worldwide.

Many strains of the TB-causing bacteria - Mycobacterium tuberculosis - have developed resistance to the first-line antibiotic treatment for TB, rifampicin. Rifampicin-resistance is the resistance of the TB bacteria to rifampicin with or without resistance to other anti-TB drugs.

There are approximately 600,000 people every year who are diagnosed with rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis. So the present discovery of a naturally occurring antibiotic, called kanglemycin A - related to the antibiotic rifampicin - that is active against rifampicin-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis is definitely a significant one.

Hopefully, this compound and the enhanced understanding gained from these studies may lead to effective new drug treatments in the future.

The findings of their study have been published in the journal Molecular Cell.

Mechanism of Kanglemycin A

Rifampicin acts by binding to a groove of an enzyme known as RNA polymerase (ribonucleic acid polymerase) on the bacteria. RNA polymerase is the enzyme that synthesizes RNA, a molecule essential in various biological roles like coding, decoding, regulation, and expression of genes. If any mutations or changes occur in the amino-acid sequence of the RNA polymerase, the binding is prevented, while the making of RNA goes on.

The structure of Kanglemycin A is such that it binds to the same groove and also just outside the groove with the help of some extensions. This kind of attachment allows it to maintain its affinity or liking to the rifampicin-resistant RNA polymerase and antibiotic activity in rifampicin-resistant bacteria.

Professor Nikolay Zenkin, from Newcastle University's Institute for Cell and Molecular Biosciences who led the study, said: "Treatment of TB involves a cocktail of antibiotics administered over many months, and resistance to several key antibiotics is becoming a major public health problem around the world. Our findings are very exciting and the first step towards developing a new, effective drug treatment for patients with rifampicin resistant TB to prevent fatalities in the future."

Study

The research team screened more than 2,000 extracts from filamentous soil bacteria to find out if they could inhibit cell growth or prevent the production of RNA.

Kanglemycin A proved to be effective against rifampicin-resistant RNA polymerases and also managed to kill rifampicin-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

The team used chemical, biophysical, molecular biology and microbiological methods, as well as X-ray crystallography to show how kanglemycin A binds to its target RNA polymerase, inhibits the enzyme's mechanism and thus continues to stay activeagainst the drug-resistant bacteria.

X-ray crystallography was used to characterize the interactions of kanglemycin A with RNA polymerase.

The results from this study will help to accelerate approval of kanglemycin A for use in patients with TB, after its safety and efficacy have been proved in the clinic. Kanglemycin A's approval will provide a rationale for the further development of new antibiotics to combat drug-resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

References :

Hamed Mosaei, Vadim Molodtsov, Bernhard Kepplinger, John Harbottle, Christopher William Moon, Rose Elizabeth Jeeves, Lucia Ceccaroni, Yeonoh Shin, Stephanie Morton-Laing, Emma Claire Louise Marrs, Corinne Wills, William Clegg, Yulia Yuzenkova, John David Perry, Joanna Bacon, Jeff Errington, Nicholas Edward Ellis, Allenby, Michael JohnHall, NikolayZenkin, "Mode of Action of Kanglemycin A, an Ansamycin Natural Product that Is Active against Rifampicin-Resistant Mycobacterium tuberculosis" Molecular Cell (2018) https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molcel.2018.08.028

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.

Rifampin

Rifampin

This medication is a rifamycin antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis ...

X-ray Crystallography Detects Cancer Fighting Compound in Pepper

X-ray Crystallography Detects Cancer Fighting Compound in Pepper

X-ray crystallography allows scientists to determine molecular structures that reveal how a chemical in pepper interacts with GSTP1 gene found in tumors.

Quiz on Tuberculosis

Quiz on Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Fever

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Effusion

Pleural effusion is the accumulation of fluid in the space between the two coverings (pleura) of the lung. The ability of the lung to expand is affected.

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Screening Tests for Tuberculosis

Tuberculin skin test and Interferon  Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Tuberculosis Tracheostomy MRSA - The Super Bug Pleural Effusion Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Silicosis Screening Tests for Tuberculosis Fever Cough Symptom Evaluation Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive