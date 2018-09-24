Exercising Moderately Decreases Severity of Stroke

Individuals performing light to moderate physical activity may have less severe strokes than people who are physically inactive

The rate of severe cases of stroke doubled among those with sedentary lifestyles

A stroke is a medical emergency with symptoms that include paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg and trouble speaking, understanding and walking

Walking at least four hours a week or swimming two to three hours a week is defined as mild to moderate exercising and helps reduce the severity of stroke, according to a study published in the online issue of the journal, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.