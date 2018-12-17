Simple Tips to Help Families Handle and Navigate the Digital World

‘Raising the screen generation: Digital devices and touchscreens like iPad and smartphones have invaded and occupied our lives which forces parents and caregivers to take an extra mile to make their children live healthy in this digital world.’

It may seem as though digital devices and touch screens like the iPad have been around for decades, but the reality is that these devices have only been around for about 10 years. In that short amount of time, they have become ingrained into everyday life, but research on their impact is limited.What concerns researchers like Dr. Dimitri Christakis is that we don't yet understand the effects these devices may have on young children, and so that's why they've taken center stage in many of his research studies.Christakis isn't advocating for taking screens away from children. He simply hopes he can help"The point isn't that we should take away all digital devices, but rather that we should come at it from a different perspective," said Christakis. "We should ask, '."Christakis' lab at Seattle Children's Research Institute focuses on children from birth to age 5, and examines actionable strategies that promote children's healthy social, cognitive and emotional development."The truth isthan they do with anything else, so for me, it becomes front and center in the lab," said Christakis."We've clearly shown in our preliminary data that these interactive screens have a special allure for young children. They command their attention in a way that traditional toys don't. We have a concern that it can interfere with a normal child and caregiver interactions and can even become a compulsion to play with them to the extent that they don't do things young children would otherwise normally do in their day-to-day lives."According to Christakis, he has two fundamental concerns."We know that the use ofand can," said Christakis. "It. For young children who from the day they are born trying to figure out causality or cause and effect, the idea that they can touch a screen and make something happen is incredibly rewarding. There isn't anything wrong with it, it's a fundamental and important experience, but it can be so gratifying that they can choose to do that at the expense of all other things."One particular experiment, which was shown on 60 Minutes, examines this risk.During the experiment, children 14 to 24 months of age are given a musical instrument to play with for an allotted amount of time. While the child plays with the toy, a researcher gives the child directional cues, examining how easily the child can be distracted from their toy.Next, the child is given an iPad that incorporates a similar musical instrument in the form of an application. What the researcher evaluates is whether a child is more distracted by the traditional toy or the iPad, and if at the end of the experiment the child is able to easily give the device back."What we've found in studies looking at traditional toy use in 18 - 24 month olds, is that they will spend 20 minutes a day on average with their favorite toy being it blocks or a truck or doll," said Christakis."Most parents report that their children will spend much more time on an iPad, which raises two questions. Why would they spend so much more time on an iPad and what does that time come at the expense of? The typical 6 - 24 month old child is only awake for about 12 hours a day. One of the things parents have to be mindful is what is being displaced."The grocery store is a great example. It is a situation where a child could be very happy with an iPad, but what's being displaced is potentially a very interactive experience with a caregiver and child."There is a lot for a child to look at and a lot of things parents can talk about," said Christakis.For example, like pointing out various fruits and vegetables.while they are sitting in the cart," said Christakis. "All of that is. The question is whether or not the iPad can meaningfully replace those interactions. My hunch is that it cannot. I think of those."Although research is still limited in this area, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does offer recommendations. In a policy statement co-authored by Christakis, the"You never get your early childhood back," said Christakis. "Those. The first three years of life are not only important, but also for."And so as more digital devices and experiences become ubiquitous in everyday life, Christakis and his team will continue their research."We have to think about the time children are spending with screens," said Christakis. "How do we, and how do we ensure it's not the dominant experience? It's complicated, which is we're dedicated to furthering our investigation into this issue."Source: Newswise