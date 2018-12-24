medindia
Be Heart Smart: Tips to Prevent Heart Disease This Winter

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 24, 2018 at 4:37 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Heart disease and related deaths increase by 50 percent in winter
  • Make sure you keep yourself warm by wearing woolen clothes, socks, gloves to fight the cold weather
  • Add heart-healthy foods to your daily diet to protect your heart health and reduce heart-related disease risk
Winter is here, and it can wreak havoc on your heart. Watch out for the cold, harsh weather not only takes a toll on your immune system, but also on your heart. Health experts state that heart disease and related deaths increase by 50 percent in winters months.
Be Heart Smart: Tips to Prevent Heart Disease This Winter

Experts also say that in extreme cold temperature, it becomes difficult for the body to retain heat inside. Drop in our body's internal temperature can be extremely dangerous, especially for the people with heart-related problems, as they may experience from chest pain or angina when exposed to extremely cold temperatures.

Furthermore, winter is the most vulnerable time for patients having a background history of heart diseases. So, make sure you keep yourself warm and eat healthy to fight the cold weather.

Preventive Measures to Keep Your Heart Healthy This Winter:
  • Even though regular exercise is good for the heart, as winter sets in try to avoid going for morning walks on extremely cold weather, as blood pressure naturally spikes in the morning. Instead, try walking or exercising outdoors in the evening before the sun sets
  • Stay indoors to maintain your body temperature regulated
  • Stay warm by wearing socks, gloves, and cover yourself with comfortable layers
  • Try to take a bath in hot water every time
  • Eating a heavy meal always adds extra load on your heart. Eat small and healthy meals at intervals. Try to limit salt and water intake
  • Be prepared for emergency conditions and do not ignore minor symptoms such as breathlessness, sweating, discomfort in the chest and pain in the neck, jaws or shoulders, and swelling in the feet. Contact a doctor on an immediate basis to resolve any panic complaint of sudden chest pain

Stay Warm This Winter Season by Adding These Foods to Your Daily Diet:

Walnuts and Almonds

Regular consumption of walnuts and almonds in cold winter months provides an active nervous system, improve insulin sensitivity, a healthy heart, and body. You can grab a handful of walnuts and almonds and eat them every day or just toss them in your salad, smoothies, and shakes - the choice is all yours!

Dates

Eating dates regularly may help your body to stay warm during winters. Dates are low in fat content, which helps you to manage your weight, thereby keeping your heart healthy. Dates are packed with several health-promoting nutrients which makes it a must-have snack if you are going to the gym regularly or exercise daily.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is loaded with fiber and protein and is good for the heart and weight loss. Health experts recommend adding a bowl of oatmeal to your daily diet can protect your heart health and reduce heart-related disease risk.

Green Tea

Drinking a cup of green tea can boost your metabolism and help you manage your weight, which is directly related to improve your heart health. Packed with antioxidants, green tea can help improve the immune system and keep winter diseases like cold and cough at bay.

