Be Heart Smart: Tips to Prevent Heart Disease This Winter

‘Winter is here, and it can wreak havoc on your heart. Heart disease and related deaths increase by 50 percent in winter months. So, make sure you keep yourself warm and eat healthy to fight the cold weather and protect your heart health.’

Even though regular exercise is good for the heart, as winter sets in try to avoid going for morning walks on extremely cold weather, as blood pressure naturally spikes in the morning. Instead, try walking or exercising outdoors in the evening before the sun sets

Stay indoors to maintain your body temperature regulated

Stay warm by wearing socks, gloves, and cover yourself with comfortable layers

Try to take a bath in hot water every time

Eating a heavy meal always adds extra load on your heart. Eat small and healthy meals at intervals. Try to limit salt and water intake

Be prepared for emergency conditions and do not ignore minor symptoms such as breathlessness, sweating, discomfort in the chest and pain in the neck, jaws or shoulders, and swelling in the feet. Contact a doctor on an immediate basis to resolve any panic complaint of sudden chest pain

Experts also say that in extreme cold temperature, it becomes difficult for the body to retain heat inside., especially for the people with heart-related problems, as they may experience from chest pain or angina when exposed to extremely cold temperatures.Furthermore, winter is the most vulnerable time for patients having a background history of heart diseases. So,Regular consumption of walnuts and almonds in cold winter months provides an active nervous system, improve insulin sensitivity, a healthy heart, and body. You can grab a handful of walnuts and almonds and eat them every day or just toss them in your salad, smoothies, and shakes - the choice is all yours!Eating dates regularly may help your body to stay warm during winters. Dates are low in fat content, which helps you to manage your weight, thereby keeping your heart healthy. Dates are packed with several health-promoting nutrients which makes it a must-have snack if you are going to the gym regularly or exercise daily.Oatmeal is loaded with fiber and protein and is good for the heart and weight loss. Health experts recommend adding a bowl of oatmeal to your daily diet can protect your heart health and reduce heart-related disease risk.Drinking a cup of green tea can boost your metabolism and help you manage your weight, which is directly related to improve your heart health. Packed with antioxidants, green tea can help improve the immune system and keep winter diseases like cold and cough at bay.Source: Medindia