Screen Time Less Than 2 Hours can Prevent Obesity in Kids

Highlights:
- Increased use of screen time to increases
sedentary lifestyle in children and teens
- The increase in screen
time is partly due to the availability of a variety of gadgets nowadays that can increase the risk of obesity
- AHA cautions parents to limit children's screen
time to 1-2 hours a day
A statement released by the American Heart Association (AHA) and published in its journal Circulation
states that there is an overall increase in screen time seen among children and teens. The parent should be aware that this will change to sedentary behavior will result in overweight and obesity
.
Types of screen-based
devices have increased; the category now comprises computers, phones, tablet
computers, video games, and TVs to name some.
‘Screen time does not just describe watching TV nowadays. But the rules stay the same on how much time kids should be spending on current screen-based devices like tablets, smartphones, and others - Not more than two hours daily.’
Sedentary behaviors are
activities that take up little physical energy, like sitting, reclining or
laying down while awake; sedentary activities
contribute to overweight and obesity in children and teens
.
Analysis
of Screen Time in Children and Teens
All topics covered by the
AHA relate the information to cardiovascular disease
and stroke. A panel of experts develops scientific
statements on the topic after reviewing existing scientific literature and evidence.
In this particular
analysis, the writing group found that the literature was based almost entirely
on self-reported screen time and that there was not much break down of
information of the type of device or the context in which it is used.
- Children (8 - to 18-year
olds) are spending more than 7 hours using screens daily
- Over the last 20 years, children and adolescents are spending less time
watching TV but the net increase in screen time
has been made up by the recreational use of other screen-based devices, such as smartphones,
tablet computers, and others
"Still, the available
evidence is not encouraging: overall screen time seems to be increasing -- if
portable devices are allowing for more mobility, this has not reduced overall
sedentary time nor risk of obesity," according to Tracie
A. Barnett, Ph.D., a researcher at the INRS-Institut Armand Frappier and
Sainte-Justine University Hospital Research Center, in Montreal, Canada, and
the chair of the writing group.
Increased screen time has
its consequences according to Barnett. Obesity is one condition that could be influenced by screen time
although the mechanism is
not clear.
Screens influence eating behaviors
, making children 'tune out' and not noticing
what they eat or stopping when they are full. Another possibility is that screens disrupt sleep quality
which could contribute to the increase in the risk
of obesity.
What
Should Parents Do
- The writing group is reinforcing what the AHA's long-standing
recommendation for children and teens is - to limit
recreational screen time down to 1-2 hours daily
- Parents and children have
to take steps together to limit screen time. Parents should be more involved and set a
good example for their children with their screen use and by establishing
screen time regulations.
- Parents should be vigilant
about their child's screen time, including phones since we know that most youths
are already far exceeding these limits.
- Screen-based devices should
not be in bedrooms, as it can affect sleep according to some studies.
- Parents have to maximize their children's involvement in other
activities like face-to-face interactions
and time outdo.ors
"More research is needed
because the patterns of screen-based media use and their long-term effects on
children and teens are not yet known. In addition, not much is known about how
to help youth be less sedentary and the appeal of screens is making this an
even greater challenge. Future research should focus on how to achieve greater
balance. Detailed information on the overall impact of today's sedentary
pursuits - especially with respect to screen-based devices - is needed",
Barnett said.
Source-Medindia