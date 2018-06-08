New Blood Test Helps Detect Heart Attack Much Faster

Highlights
:
- The U.S Food and Drug Administration has recently
approved a new high-sensitivity version of the cardiac troponin test to be
used in emergency rooms
- The current test is faster, safer and more
effective
- Doctors can eliminate more patients without a
heart attack with this new test than before
A new, high-sensitivity blood test for cardiac troponin was safe and
effective and ruled out heart attack in emergency room patients much faster
than a conventional method, according to new research in the American Heart
Association's journal Circulation
.
When patients come to emergency rooms with heart attack symptoms,
doctors assess them in part by using a cardiac troponin test
whether or not someone is
having a heart attack upon arriving in the emergency room. Cardiac
troponin levels can be measured and evaluated to determine whether someone has
had a heart attack.
‘A cardiac troponin test, more sensitive than its earlier version helps health personnel in the emergency rooms detect heart attacks faster than before, assisting doctors to focus immediately on patients who need care.’
"We did not miss any heart attack using this test in this
population,"
said lead author Rebecca Vigen, M.D., M.S.C.S., a cardiologist at the
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. "The test also allowed us
to determine faster that many patients who had symptoms of a heart attack were
not having a heart attack than if we had relied on the traditional test."
High-sensitivity
Cardiac Troponin T (Hs-cTnT) Test
The new test abbreviated as hs-cTnT test assesses levels of cardiac troponin,
a protein in heart muscle cells that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged.
The amount of troponin released is directly
proportional to the damage of the heart.
Even in the earlier troponin test, a very slight increase in
the troponin level is enough to mean that there has been some damage done to
the heart. Hence, very high levels of troponin are a sign that a heart attack
has occurred.
Elevated troponin levels show up after a few hours. Hence,
doctors make the patients stay for a few hours for a subsequent troponin test
or another test to confirm a heart attack.
An increased level after 6 hours
, confirms the
presence of a heart attack in most patients. An increased level after 12 hours
, confirms a heart
attack in almost everyone.
Troponin levels may remain high for 1 to 2 weeks after a
heart attack.
The new test was already in use in Europe and recently has been approved
by the United States Food and Drug Administration.
The research team developed a protocol to assess the results of the new
test and compared it to the existing conventional troponin test
,
that takes about
three hours to complete.
About 536 study participants were admitted to an emergency room with
heart attack symptoms, including chest pains and shortness of breath.
The new procedure was successful in "ruling out" 30 percent of
patients immediately, followed by an additional 25 percent at one hour.
By the end of three hours, the new procedure ruled out heart attack in
83.8 percent of patients compared with 80.4 percent using the conventional
test.
What is a Heart Attack?
Also known as
myocardial infarction, when a heart attack occurs, there is a block in one of
the coronary arteries or arteries of the heart, which reduces the blood flow
going into the heart. As a result, a part of the heart muscle is deprived of
oxygen.
What a person feels when they suffer a heart attack
-
Chest - Pain or discomfort in the center that feels
like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness
or pain, shortness of breath
Upper body - Pain or discomfort in the neck,
shoulder, one or both arms, back jaw
Head - Lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting
"We
anticipate that this procedure will allow many patients with chest pain to be
given a 'yes' or 'no' diagnosis of whether they are having a heart attack
faster," said Vigen, who hopes clinicians from other institutions will
learn from these results.
Source-Medindia