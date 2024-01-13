Silencing Tinnitus With MindEar's Chatbot Therapy Application

- MindEar's chatbot therapy app eases tinnitus distress and associated anxiety
- 64% improvement in just 8 weeks, showcasing its rapid and effective impact
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy via MindEar proves to be a game-changer for tinnitus management
Tinnitus: A Condition with No SolutionThe lead author, Fabrice Bardy, emphasized that there is no solution for tinnitus but it can be countered by professional help from experts in tinnitus support (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Participants engaged with the MindEar app for 10 minutes daily over eight weeks, with the hybrid group additionally having four video calls during this period. The primary outcome measure was the Tinnitus Functional Index (TFI), a self-report questionnaire assessing the severity and negative impacts of tinnitus. Both groups demonstrated a significant decrease in TFI scores over time, with 42% of the MindEar-only group and 64% of the hybrid group showing clinically significant improvement post-treatment. At a 16-week follow-up, both groups maintained a 64% improvement.
Benefits of MindEar ApplicationThe most significant improvements were observed in the relaxation, emotional, sense of control, and sleep TFI sub-scales. Anxiety and depression symptoms also notably decreased. The study indicated that the addition of online counseling sessions might enhance the treatment's effectiveness, though both groups achieved a clinically significant reduction in tinnitus severity. Further research is required to explore potential correlations between patient characteristics and the success of different therapy delivery modes.
