Autoimmune Conditions Increase Risk of Perinatal Depression

- Women with autoimmune diseases are more prone to perinatal depression, and vice versa
- Multiple sclerosis stands out among autoimmune diseases
- Researchers emphasize the need for increased funding in maternal healthcare
Perinatal depression and its health impact
Go to source).
Women with Perinatal Depression are at Risk of Autoimmune DiseasesConversely, women with a history of perinatal depression may face a higher likelihood of developing autoimmune diseases, where the immune system erroneously attacks healthy tissues. Common autoimmune diseases include gluten intolerance, rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis, with the latter showing the strongest association in the study. Notably, the correlation was most significant among women without previous psychiatric diagnosis. The research, based on observational data from the Swedish Medical Birth Register covering births between 2001 and 2013, included over eight hundred thousand women and thirteen hundred thousand pregnancies. Among them, more than 55,000 women were diagnosed with depression during pregnancy or within a year after childbirth.
Immunological Mechanism Behind Perinatal DepressionWhile the study establishes a bidirectional association between perinatal depression and autoimmune diseases, causation cannot be conclusively determined due to the observational nature of the research. The results, published in the "Molecular Psychiatry" journal, emphasize an immunological mechanism contributing to perinatal depression and highlight autoimmune diseases as a potential risk factor.
Reference:
- Perinatal depression and its health impact - (https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.p2777)
Source-Medindia