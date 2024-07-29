Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, July 29). Predicting Astronauts' Health in Space Through Blood Analysis . Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 29, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/predicting-astronauts-health-in-space-through-blood-analysis-216608-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Predicting Astronauts' Health in Space Through Blood Analysis". Medindia. Jul 29, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/predicting-astronauts-health-in-space-through-blood-analysis-216608-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Predicting Astronauts' Health in Space Through Blood Analysis". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/predicting-astronauts-health-in-space-through-blood-analysis-216608-1.htm. (accessed Jul 29, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Predicting Astronauts' Health in Space Through Blood Analysis. Medindia, viewed Jul 29, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/predicting-astronauts-health-in-space-through-blood-analysis-216608-1.htm.