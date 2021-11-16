About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Post-Mortem can Now be Performed at Night!

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 16, 2021 at 5:49 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Performing post-mortem in hospitals at night is now feasible
  • Organ donation and transplant is given utmost priority and can also be performed at night
  • All post-mortems will be recorded and the rules will be effective from Monday

Post-Mortem can Now be Performed at Night!

Post-mortem can now be performed in hospitals after sunset, however with adequate infrastructure and facilities, said the Union Health Ministry.

The new post-mortem rules will be effective from Monday onwards.

Advertisement


The new procedure will also promote organ donation and transplant, as organs can be harvested in the stipulated time window after the procedure, said the Health Ministry.

The protocol stipulates that post-mortems for organ donation be taken up on priority and be conducted even after sunset at the hospitals which have the infrastructure for conducting them on a regular basis.
Advertisement

The fitness and adequacy of the infrastructure at the hospitals for post-mortem shall be assessed by the hospital-in-charge to ensure that there is no dilution of evidentiary value.

The Health Ministry said that video recording will be done for all post-mortems conducted at night to rule out any suspicion and for future reference for legal purposes.

"In response to the multiple references that have been received by the Health Ministry from various sources and in line with the government's commitment to promote ease of living by reducing the burden imposed due to compliance to government processes, changes have been made in the post-mortem protocols to allow for the procedure to be conducted after sunset effective from today," the ministry said.

The ministry further said that it has been ascertained that some institutes are already performing night-time post-mortems.

In view of the rapid advancement and improvement in technology, especially the availability of required lighting and infrastructure required for post-mortems, performing night time post-mortem in hospitals is now feasible.

However, cases under categories such as homicide, suicide, rape, decomposed bodies and suspected foul play should not be subjected for post-mortem during night time, unless there is a law and order situation.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< World Prematurity Day 2021 – Act Now for Zero Separation
World COPD Day 2021 – “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important” >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autopsy 

Recommended Reading
Autopsy
Autopsy
Autopsy/Postmortem is a medical procedure involving the examination of the body of a dead person to ...
Autopsy Centers in UP To be Upgraded and Modernized
Autopsy Centers in UP To be Upgraded and Modernized
Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken an ambitious project to upgrade and modernize its autopsy .....
Study Says Scanners Could Reduce Number of Autopsies
Study Says Scanners Could Reduce Number of Autopsies
Medical scanners could be used to investigate the causes of death, reducing the need for autopsies, ...
New Non-surgical Autopsy Technique
New Non-surgical Autopsy Technique
UK scientists have revolutionized the conventional post-mortem process. Scientists have developed a ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close