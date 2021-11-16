World COPD Day 2021 – “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”

World COPD Day is celebrated on 17th November this year 2021 with an aim to promote awareness and share understanding to further reduce the burden of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease) globally.



The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), members of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) organize the international event with an alliance of health care professionals and COPD patients globally.



History

World COPD Day was brought into effect for the first time in 2002. Since then, the global event is celebrated by organizers from more than 50 countries through various activities and education events.