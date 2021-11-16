World COPD Day 2021 – “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”

- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease) is the third leading cause of death worldwide
- World COPD Day is organized by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) on 17th November annually
- This year, the 2021 theme for World COPD Day is “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”
World COPD Day is celebrated on 17th November this year 2021 with an aim to promote awareness and share understanding to further reduce the burden of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease) globally.
The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), members of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) organize the international event with an alliance of health care professionals and COPD patients globally.
HistoryWorld COPD Day was brought into effect for the first time in 2002. Since then, the global event is celebrated by organizers from more than 50 countries through various activities and education events.
This year the 2021 theme for World COPD Day is "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important". Every year, a global theme is elected by GOLD to distribute the resources and materials for World COPD Day and mark an impression worldwide.
What is COPD?Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a devastating lung condition where there is an obstruction to the airflow from the lungs. As the lung airways are narrowed down, it makes it difficult for the affected ones to keep on par with even normal day-to-day activities.
Burden of COPDGlobally, COPD is the third leading cause of death with 64 million people suffering from it (as per World Health Organization, WHO).
Although it is extremely predominant in low-resource countries, exposure to smoke, tobacco, and other toxic gases or particles raises the chance of the disease. Nearly 3 million people suffered mortality from COPD in 2005.
2021 Campaign for World COPD DayThis year aims to highlight the burden of COPD despite the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of COVID-19, COPD poses even worse mortality rates with similarities in symptoms.
This reinforces the importance of focusing on lung health. The campaign involves measures to instill awareness on quitting cigarettes, avoid hazardous particle exposures and stay active.
As the condition is progressive, it hampers the quality of life if left untreated.
Healthy Lungs - A Priority!World COPD Day helps millions of people to get the right treatment and support through timely awareness. One can engage in various events to spread the word on devastating conditions:
- Several online breath tests help rule out the dysfunctions of lung health.
- One may also donate to life-changing campaigns and research.
- Share your knowledge on COPD using the hashtag #WorldCOPDDay to express your support towards affected ones.
- Initiate programs for smoking cessation, air pollution, and examining risk factors for COPD.
- Encourage mental health services and pulmonary rehabilitation for those suffering from COPD.
- Policymakers may help implement enhanced access to COPD essentials like spirometry, medications, telehealth, and other managements via remote settings.
COPD Management and PreventionAlthough COPD has no cure at present, little actions of everyone may help improve the quality of life to a greater extent in affected ones. Patients may follow practices that help in halting the further progression of the condition:
- Avoid smoking (even passive or secondhand smoke leads to COPD)
- Limit the exposure to both indoor and outdoor pollutants, dust, and chemical fumes.
- Prefer using a mask or protective equipment in case of occupational hazards' exposure.
- Have a healthy diet to diminish the possibilities of respiratory infections.
- Engage in pulmonary rehabilitation.
- Keep your inhalers handy and take your oral medications regularly.
- One may also consider vaccination against influenza and pneumonia to avoid the severity of the infections.
- Avoid self-medication and consult your pulmonologist for any queries.
Source: Medindia