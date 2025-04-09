About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
One in Five Indians Vitamin D Deficient: Should We Be More Concerned?

Written by Colleen Fleiss
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 9 2025 10:25 PM

Vitamin D deficiency affects 1 in 5 Indians, posing serious health risks across all age groups.

Highlights:
  • One in five Indians have Vitamin D deficiency, especially children, women, and the elderly
  • Indoor lifestyles and poor diets worsen the problem despite abundant sunlight
  • Experts call for food fortification, awareness, and policy action
Despite abundant sunlight, India is grappling with a silent yet severe health crisis — Vitamin D deficiency, now affecting one in five Indians, according to a recent meta-analysis by ICRIER and the ANVKA Foundation. The research highlights troubling trends and underscores an urgent need for multi-sectoral interventions to address this public health emergency.
The study reveals significant regional variation, with the Eastern region of India reporting the highest prevalence at 38.81%. Particularly vulnerable groups include children, adolescents, pregnant women, and the elderly, with women across all age groups disproportionately affected.

Urban populations are at higher risk, attributed to indoor lifestyles, reduced sun exposure, and environmental factors such as pollution and high-rise living that block UVB rays necessary for Vitamin D synthesis.


Health Impact: More Than Just Weak Bones

Vitamin D is crucial for bone health, yet its deficiency contributes to a cascade of health problems — including rickets, osteomalacia, muscle weakness, fatigue, and depression. More alarmingly, low Vitamin D levels are also linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers, such as breast and prostate cancer.

“Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic affecting millions. Beyond bone health, it compromises immunity, heightens chronic disease risks, and places a significant economic burden on families and the healthcare system,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare, and co-author of the study.


Contributing Factors: Lifestyle, Diet, and Policy Gaps

The growing prevalence is fueled by a combination of lifestyle, socio-economic, and policy shortcomings, including:
  • Urbanization and Indoor Living: Screen-based routines and indoor work limit natural sun exposure.
  • Environmental Pollution: High pollution levels block UVB rays, crucial for Vitamin D synthesis.
  • Dietary Barriers: Vitamin D-rich foods like fish, eggs, and fortified milk are unaffordable for many; traditional diets and lactose intolerance worsen intake.
  • Cultural Practices: Preference for lighter skin tones, widespread use of sunscreen, and full-body clothing reduce sun exposure. Darker skin tones require 3–6x more exposure to synthesize the same amount of Vitamin D.
  • High Testing and Supplement Costs: Vitamin D tests cost ₹1,500+, and supplements range from ₹48–130 for just 10 tablets. 18% GST makes them even less accessible.
  • Obesity and Comorbidities: Obesity hinders Vitamin D metabolism; chronic illnesses exacerbate the problem.
  • Policy Shortfalls: Food fortification is voluntary, and no national program currently targets Vitamin D deficiency directly. Most mid-day meals lack fortified ingredients.
Despite the magnitude of the crisis, India lacks a centralized strategy. Although Vitamin D3 supplements are on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), D2 — vital for vegetarians — is excluded. Food fortification is inconsistent and limited largely to milk and oil, with cereals like wheat and rice still unfortified.

“This analysis is a wake-up call. Without data-driven interventions, India’s SDG goals on health and nutrition will remain out of reach,” warned Dr Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, ICRIER.


The Call to Action: Building a ‘Vitamin D Kuposhan Mukt Bharat’

To tackle the crisis head-on, experts propose a nine-point action plan, emphasizing the need for national-level coordination and execution:

1. Enhance Inter-Ministerial Collaboration: Create a coordinated roadmap involving ministries of Health, Finance, AYUSH, Food Processing, and PDS.
2. Develop a National Vision Document: Set measurable goals, timelines, and responsibilities across stakeholders.
3. Launch a Nationwide Campaign: A public awareness initiative to encourage sun exposure, outdoor activities, and dietary changes — particularly in schools and workplaces.
4. Bridge Fortification Gaps: Make fortification mandatory for staples like rice, wheat, and oil distributed through the PDS. Support MSMEs for reformulation.
5. Expand Supplement Access: Provide free or subsidized supplements through Anganwadis, ASHAs, and immunization drives.
6. Reduce Costs of Testing and Treatment: Encourage Make-in-India production of low-cost test kits and push for GST reduction on supplements.
7. Strengthen Research and Innovation: Invest in long-term studies, innovative delivery methods, and stability research for Vitamin D in cooked foods.
8. Build Data Infrastructure: Set up a central repository to track Vitamin D status by age group, geography, and risk factors.
9. Foster Public-Private Partnerships: Engage WHO, UNICEF, GAIN, academia, and industry to coordinate and amplify impact.

“India needs a roadmap akin to its iodized salt success story — mandatory fortification, subsidies, and awareness campaigns. Voluntary measures won’t curb this crisis,” stated Deepak Mishra, Director & Chief Executive, ICRIER.

India’s battle against Vitamin D deficiency is not just about addressing a micronutrient gap — it is central to achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. By investing in awareness, affordability, access, and accountability, the country can pave the way for a healthier, stronger, and more resilient population.

Source-Medindia
