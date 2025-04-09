One in Five Indians Vitamin D Deficient: Should We Be More Concerned?

Vitamin D deficiency affects 1 in 5 Indians, posing serious health risks across all age groups.

Health Impact: More Than Just Weak Bones

Contributing Factors: Lifestyle, Diet, and Policy Gaps

Urbanization and Indoor Living: Screen-based routines and indoor work limit natural sun exposure.

Environmental Pollution: High pollution levels block UVB rays, crucial for Vitamin D synthesis.

Dietary Barriers: Vitamin D-rich foods like fish, eggs, and fortified milk are unaffordable for many; traditional diets and lactose intolerance worsen intake.

Cultural Practices: Preference for lighter skin tones, widespread use of sunscreen, and full-body clothing reduce sun exposure. Darker skin tones require 3–6x more exposure to synthesize the same amount of Vitamin D.

High Testing and Supplement Costs: Vitamin D tests cost ₹1,500+, and supplements range from ₹48–130 for just 10 tablets. 18% GST makes them even less accessible.

Obesity and Comorbidities: Obesity hinders Vitamin D metabolism; chronic illnesses exacerbate the problem.

Policy Shortfalls: Food fortification is voluntary, and no national program currently targets Vitamin D deficiency directly. Most mid-day meals lack fortified ingredients.

The Call to Action: Building a ‘Vitamin D Kuposhan Mukt Bharat’

Despite abundant sunlight,now affecting one in five Indians, according to a recent meta-analysis by ICRIER and the ANVKA Foundation. The research highlights troubling trends and underscores an urgent need for multi-sectoral interventions to address this public health emergency.The study reveals significant regional variation, with the Eastern region of India reporting the highest prevalence at 38.81%. Particularly vulnerable groups include children, adolescents, pregnant women, and the elderly, with women across all age groups disproportionately affected.Urban populations are at higher risk, attributed to indoor lifestyles, reduced sun exposure, and environmental factors such as pollution and high-rise living that block UVB rays necessary for Vitamin D synthesis.Vitamin D is crucial for bone health, yet its deficiency contributes to a cascade of health problems — includingMore alarmingly, low Vitamin D levels are also linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers, such as breast and prostate cancer.“Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic affecting millions. Beyond bone health, it compromises immunity, heightens chronic disease risks, and places a significant economic burden on families and the healthcare system,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare, and co-author of the study.The growing prevalence is fueled by a combination of lifestyle, socio-economic, and policy shortcomings, including:Despite the magnitude of the crisis, India lacks a centralized strategy. Although Vitamin D3 supplements are on the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), D2 — vital for vegetarians — is excluded. Food fortification is inconsistent and limited largely to milk and oil, with cereals like wheat and rice still unfortified.“This analysis is a wake-up call. Without data-driven interventions, India’s SDG goals on health and nutrition will remain out of reach,” warned Dr Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, ICRIER.To tackle the crisis head-on, experts propose aemphasizing the need for national-level coordination and execution:1.Create a coordinated roadmap involving ministries of Health, Finance, AYUSH, Food Processing, and PDS.2.Set measurable goals, timelines, and responsibilities across stakeholders.3.A public awareness initiative to encourage sun exposure, outdoor activities, and dietary changes — particularly in schools and workplaces.4.Make fortification mandatory for staples like rice, wheat, and oil distributed through the PDS. Support MSMEs for reformulation.5.Provide free or subsidized supplements through Anganwadis, ASHAs, and immunization drives.6.Encourage Make-in-India production of low-cost test kits and push for GST reduction on supplements.7.Invest in long-term studies, innovative delivery methods, and stability research for Vitamin D in cooked foods.8.Set up a central repository to track Vitamin D status by age group, geography, and risk factors.9.Engage WHO, UNICEF, GAIN, academia, and industry to coordinate and amplify impact.“India needs a roadmap akin to its iodized salt success story — mandatory fortification, subsidies, and awareness campaigns. Voluntary measures won’t curb this crisis,” stated Deepak Mishra, Director & Chief Executive, ICRIER.India’s battle against Vitamin D deficiency is not just about addressing a micronutrient gap — it is central to achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. By investing in awareness, affordability, access, and accountability, the country can pave the way for a healthier, stronger, and more resilient population.Source-Medindia