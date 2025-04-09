One in Five Indians Vitamin D Deficient: Should We Be More Concerned?

Vitamin D deficiency affects 1 in 5 Indians, posing serious health risks across all age groups.
- One in five Indians have Vitamin D deficiency, especially children, women, and the elderly
- Indoor lifestyles and poor diets worsen the problem despite abundant sunlight
- Experts call for food fortification, awareness, and policy action
Urban populations are at higher risk, attributed to indoor lifestyles, reduced sun exposure, and environmental factors such as pollution and high-rise living that block UVB rays necessary for Vitamin D synthesis.
Health Impact: More Than Just Weak BonesVitamin D is crucial for bone health, yet its deficiency contributes to a cascade of health problems — including rickets, osteomalacia, muscle weakness, fatigue, and depression. More alarmingly, low Vitamin D levels are also linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and even certain cancers, such as breast and prostate cancer.
“Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic affecting millions. Beyond bone health, it compromises immunity, heightens chronic disease risks, and places a significant economic burden on families and the healthcare system,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash Healthcare, and co-author of the study.
Contributing Factors: Lifestyle, Diet, and Policy GapsThe growing prevalence is fueled by a combination of lifestyle, socio-economic, and policy shortcomings, including:
- Urbanization and Indoor Living: Screen-based routines and indoor work limit natural sun exposure.
- Environmental Pollution: High pollution levels block UVB rays, crucial for Vitamin D synthesis.
- Dietary Barriers: Vitamin D-rich foods like fish, eggs, and fortified milk are unaffordable for many; traditional diets and lactose intolerance worsen intake.
- Cultural Practices: Preference for lighter skin tones, widespread use of sunscreen, and full-body clothing reduce sun exposure. Darker skin tones require 3–6x more exposure to synthesize the same amount of Vitamin D.
- High Testing and Supplement Costs: Vitamin D tests cost ₹1,500+, and supplements range from ₹48–130 for just 10 tablets. 18% GST makes them even less accessible.
- Obesity and Comorbidities: Obesity hinders Vitamin D metabolism; chronic illnesses exacerbate the problem.
- Policy Shortfalls: Food fortification is voluntary, and no national program currently targets Vitamin D deficiency directly. Most mid-day meals lack fortified ingredients.
“This analysis is a wake-up call. Without data-driven interventions, India’s SDG goals on health and nutrition will remain out of reach,” warned Dr Arpita Mukherjee, Professor, ICRIER.
The Call to Action: Building a ‘Vitamin D Kuposhan Mukt Bharat’To tackle the crisis head-on, experts propose a nine-point action plan, emphasizing the need for national-level coordination and execution:
1. Enhance Inter-Ministerial Collaboration: Create a coordinated roadmap involving ministries of Health, Finance, AYUSH, Food Processing, and PDS.
2. Develop a National Vision Document: Set measurable goals, timelines, and responsibilities across stakeholders.
3. Launch a Nationwide Campaign: A public awareness initiative to encourage sun exposure, outdoor activities, and dietary changes — particularly in schools and workplaces.
4. Bridge Fortification Gaps: Make fortification mandatory for staples like rice, wheat, and oil distributed through the PDS. Support MSMEs for reformulation.
5. Expand Supplement Access: Provide free or subsidized supplements through Anganwadis, ASHAs, and immunization drives.
6. Reduce Costs of Testing and Treatment: Encourage Make-in-India production of low-cost test kits and push for GST reduction on supplements.
7. Strengthen Research and Innovation: Invest in long-term studies, innovative delivery methods, and stability research for Vitamin D in cooked foods.
8. Build Data Infrastructure: Set up a central repository to track Vitamin D status by age group, geography, and risk factors.
9. Foster Public-Private Partnerships: Engage WHO, UNICEF, GAIN, academia, and industry to coordinate and amplify impact.
“India needs a roadmap akin to its iodized salt success story — mandatory fortification, subsidies, and awareness campaigns. Voluntary measures won’t curb this crisis,” stated Deepak Mishra, Director & Chief Executive, ICRIER.
India’s battle against Vitamin D deficiency is not just about addressing a micronutrient gap — it is central to achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. By investing in awareness, affordability, access, and accountability, the country can pave the way for a healthier, stronger, and more resilient population.
