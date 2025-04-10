Hearing Loss: A Red Flag for Heart Health?

Hearing impairment, especially when not addressed by hearing aids, increases the risk of heart failure due to social isolation, psychological distress, and neuroticism.

Highlights: Poor hearing and hearing aid use are linked to a higher risk of heart failure

Hearing loss increases heart failure risk via social isolation and psychological distress

Hearing issues may reflect broader vascular health concerns, serving as an early indicator of cardiovascular disease

Hearing impairment, psychological distress, and incident heart failure: a prospective cohort study



Objective Measurement of Hearing Ability

Types of Hearing Loss

Conductive hearing loss occurs when sound can’t travel efficiently through the outer or middle ear, often due to blockages or infections.

occurs when sound can’t travel efficiently through the outer or middle ear, often due to blockages or infections. Sensorineural hearing loss results from damage to the inner ear or auditory nerve and is usually permanent.

results from damage to the inner ear or auditory nerve and is usually permanent. Mixed hearing loss is a combination of both, affecting multiple parts of the hearing system.

Social Isolation and Psychological Distress

Impact of Hearing Loss on Heart Failure Risk

Psychological and Social Factors as Mediators

