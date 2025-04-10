About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Obesity Linked to 16 Major Health Risks, Study Finds

Obesity Linked to 16 Major Health Risks, Study Finds

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 10 2025 2:56 PM

Severe obesity is closely linked to 16 serious health issues, urging immediate public health action.

Highlights:
  • Severe obesity raises the risk of 16 major health conditions
  • Higher obesity classes show stronger disease associations
  • Urgent action needed to tackle the rising obesity burden
Obesity is more than a cosmetic concern — it’s a major health challenge silently affecting millions around the world. A new study led by Johns Hopkins University and published in NEJM Evidence reveals a powerful connection between severe obesity and a long list of chronic diseases. The findings paint a stark picture: the heavier the individual, the higher the health risks (1 Trusted Source
Associations between Class I, II, or III Obesity and Health Outcomes

Go to source).

Obesity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complications, Treatment
Obesity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complications, Treatment
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
Advertisements

Graded Risk Across Obesity Classes

  • Class I Obesity (BMI 30–34.9): Seen in 21.2% of participants
  • Class II Obesity (BMI 35–39.9): Observed in 11.3%
  • Class III Obesity (BMI ≥40): Found in 9.8%
The study highlights that health risks progressively increased with each higher class of obesity. Researchers noted strong, graded associations across all 16 health outcomes, consistent across both sex and racial groups.


Advertisements
Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease
Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease
Excess body fat and increased weight cause several heart and blood vessel diseases, particularly narrowing of the aortic valve (AV) or stenosis, deep vein thrombosis, heart failure, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation ...

The 16 Health Conditions Strongly Linked to Obesity

Obesity was significantly associated with a wide range of diseases, including: The findings underscore the fact that severe obesity impacts nearly every major system in the body, from cardiovascular and respiratory to digestive and musculoskeletal.

Conditions With the Strongest Links


Among the 16 diseases studied, three conditions showed the strongest associations with severe (Class III) obesity:
  • Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.
  • Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A metabolic disorder leading to high blood sugar levels.
  • Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD): A liver condition tied to fat buildup.
Notably, the connection between severe obesity and these conditions was much stronger compared to its link with asthma, osteoarthritis, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Fight Obesities

Advertisements
From BMI to Waist-to-Height: A New Era in Obesity Diagnosis
From BMI to Waist-to-Height: A New Era in Obesity Diagnosis
Why is the waist-to-height ratio a better obesity indicator than BMI? It more accurately predicts health risks related to abdominal fat distribution.

A Growing Need for Urgent Action

The growing prevalence of severe obesity is not just a personal health concern — it’s a public health emergency. With obesity rates climbing worldwide, the burden of chronic diseases is expected to soar unless timely interventions are made.

Researchers emphasized the importance of early prevention strategies, access to anti-obesity therapies, and supportive public health policies to reduce the overall health impact.

Managing weight through lifestyle changes, medical treatment, and when necessary, surgical interventions could significantly lower the risk of these 16 conditions, enhancing both the quality and longevity of life.

Obesity isn’t just about weight — it’s about your future. Take charge of your health today, because every step you take toward a healthier you is a step away from chronic disease.

Reference:
  1. Associations between Class I, II, or III Obesity and Health Outcomes - (https://evidence.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/EVIDoa2400229)

Source-Medindia
How Does Abdominal Obesity Impact Female Infertility?
How Does Abdominal Obesity Impact Female Infertility?
Discover how a large waist circumference linked with abdominal obesity can be the causative factor of infertility in women.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional