Obesity Linked to 16 Major Health Risks, Study Finds

Severe obesity is closely linked to 16 serious health issues, urging immediate public health action.

Highlights: Severe obesity raises the risk of 16 major health conditions

Higher obesity classes show stronger disease associations

Urgent action needed to tackle the rising obesity burden

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Associations between Class I, II, or III Obesity and Health Outcomes



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Severe obesity can triple your risk for diabetes and sleep apnea! #obesityawareness #healthmatters #medindia’

Severe obesity can triple your risk for diabetes and sleep apnea! #obesityawareness #healthmatters #medindia’

Advertisements

Graded Risk Across Obesity Classes

Class I Obesity (BMI 30–34.9): Seen in 21.2% of participants

Seen in of participants Class II Obesity (BMI 35–39.9): Observed in 11.3%

Observed in Class III Obesity (BMI ≥40): Found in 9.8%

Advertisements

The 16 Health Conditions Strongly Linked to Obesity

Conditions With the Strongest Links

Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts.

A serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A metabolic disorder leading to high blood sugar levels.

A metabolic disorder leading to high blood sugar levels. Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD): A liver condition tied to fat buildup.

Advertisements

A Growing Need for Urgent Action

Associations between Class I, II, or III Obesity and Health Outcomes - (https://evidence.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/EVIDoa2400229)

Obesity is more than a cosmetic concern — it’s a major health challenge silently affecting millions around the world. A new study led by Johns Hopkins University and published inreveals a powerful connection between severe obesity and a long list of chronic diseases. The findings paint a stark picture: the heavier the individual, the higher the health risks ().The study highlights thatwith each higher class of obesity. Researchers noted strong, graded associations across all 16 health outcomes, consistent across bothandObesity was significantly associated with a wide range of diseases, including:The findings underscore the fact that severe obesity impacts nearly every major system in the body, from cardiovascular and respiratory to digestive and musculoskeletal.Among the 16 diseases studied, three conditions showed the strongest associations with severe (Class III) obesity:Notably, the connection between severe obesity and these conditions was much stronger compared to its link with asthma, osteoarthritis, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.The growing prevalence ofis not just a personal health concern — it’s a public health emergency. With obesity rates climbing worldwide, the burden of chronic diseases is expected to soar unless timely interventions are made.Researchers emphasized the importance of early prevention strategies, access toand supportive public health policies to reduce the overall health impact.Managing weight through lifestyle changes, medical treatment, and when necessary, surgical interventions could significantly lower the risk of these 16 conditions, enhancing both theandof life.Source-Medindia