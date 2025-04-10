World Parkinson`s Day 2025: Supporting Those Living With Parkinson`s

World Parkinson's Day on April 11th serves as a crucial time for raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease and honoring those affected by it globally.

Highlights: World Parkinson’s Day 2025 highlights the global rise in Parkinson’s cases

Early symptoms like tremors and rigidity can often go unnoticed

Exercise and medication management are crucial for managing Parkinson’s symptoms

Parkinson's disease

Did You Know?

By 2050, the number of people affected by #Parkinson’s is expected to double to 20 million. This #WorldParkinsonsDay, let’s raise awareness, support research, and stand with those fighting this disease every day. #worldparkinsonsday #medindia’

Understanding Parkinson's Disease

Global Events for World Parkinson’s Day 2025

Landmarks worldwide will glow blue in solidarity – including NYC’s One World Trade Center, Lisbon’s Cristo Rei, and Cardiff Castle.

Parkinson Stiftung, a German foundation hosts a virtual event on sport and sleep, featuring inspiring Parkinson’s advocates.

Join the “Walk in the Park for Parkinson’s” campaign across Ireland.

Support Parkinson Vereniging’s (Dutch association) efforts to cut pesticide use, linked to Parkinson’s risk.

Take on the Sit ’n Stand Challenge. The Sit ’n Stand Challenge encourages people to do repeated sit-to-stand exercises to promote mobility and raise Parkinson’s awareness. This World Parkinson’s Day, the goal is 2 million sit-to-stands in 24 hours worldwide. Join from anywhere, log your count online, and stand up for Parkinson’s!

Tips to Support People Living with Parkinson's Disease

Innovative Therapies and Advancements in Parkinson’s Research

Deep Brain Stimulation involves implanting a small device in the brain that sends electrical impulses to targeted areas, helping to regulate motor symptoms. Gene Therapy and Stem Cell Research involve techniques to replace the damaged neurons or introduce healthy genes to improve dopamine production. Wearable Technology, such as smartwatches and sensors, are being used to track Parkinson's symptoms in real-time. Neuroprotective Agents—drugs that could potentially protect the brain from further damage.

