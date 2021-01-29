Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer

‘A new electrical-signal-based ultrasensitive biosensor can diagnose prostate cancer from the urine within twenty minutes with almost 100% accuracy. Utilizing a smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) method allows analyzing the intricate patterns of cancer factors in urine samples and deriving the diagnosis.’ Read More..

Top AI Applications in Healthcare

Robot-assisted surgery

Virtual nursing assistants Fraud detection

Dosage error reduction

Clinical trial participation

Cybersecurity

Hojun Kim et al, Noninvasive Precision Screening of Prostate Cancer by Urinary Multimarker Sensor and Artificial Intelligence Analysis, ACS Nano (2020). DOI:10.1021/acsnano.0c06946

This ultrasensitive semiconductor sensor system can simultaneously measure trace amounts of four selected cancer factors in the urine and provide a diagnosis for prostate cancer.says Professor Jeong at Asan Medical CenterThe team trained an AI algorithm for identifying the correlation between the four cancer factors and analyzing their complex patterns of the detected signals to provide the diagnosis from the developed sensor. The AI analysis was able to detect 76 urinary samples successfully with almost 100 percent accuracy.says Dr. Lee at the KIST.The top applications of artificial intelligence that could change healthcare include:Source: Medindia