Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for men in the U.S. It is primarily determined using PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test, a cancer factor in the blood. But the diagnostic accuracy is as low as 30%, and additional invasive biopsies are required to confirm the diagnosis causing bleeding and pain in patients. Prostate cancer can now be diagnosed from the urine within twenty minutes with almost 100% accuracy, using a smart Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis method and an electrical-signal-based ultrasensitive biosensor, as per the research team at The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST).

"For patients who need surgery and/or treatments, cancer will be diagnosed with high accuracy by utilizing urine to minimize unnecessary biopsy and treatments, which can dramatically reduce medical costs and medical staff's fatigue," says Professor Jeong at Asan Medical Center



The team trained an AI algorithm for identifying the correlation between the four cancer factors and analyzing their complex patterns of the detected signals to provide the diagnosis from the developed sensor. The AI analysis was able to detect 76 urinary samples successfully with almost 100 percent accuracy.



"This research developed a smart biosensor that can rapidly diagnose prostate cancer with almost 100 percent accuracy only through a urine test, and it can be further utilized in the precise diagnoses of other cancers using a urine test," says Dr. Lee at the KIST.

This non-invasive diagnostic method makes it convenient for prostate cancer patients as it utilizes urine thus, minimizing the need for invasive biopsy and side effects. But as the concentration of cancer factors (a cancer-related biological index) remains low in urine, the urine-based biosensor is so far used to classify the risk groups than accurately diagnosing the patients.The research team deployed different types of cancer factors using the electrical-signal-based ultrasensitive biosensor rather than employing only one factor to enhance the diagnostic accuracy innovatively to over 90%.