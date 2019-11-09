Liquid Biopsies Enable Better Outcomes for Cancers

Highlights:

New advances in liquid biopsies and the applications in cancer detection and monitoring

Liquid biopsies can now monitor cancers closely in a minimally non-invasive method

Also, liquid biopsies can detect, characterize, and monitor cancers way better than conventional methods Liquid biopsies can now detect, characterize, and monitor cancers much better than any of the conventional methods avaiulable, reveals a new study. Liquid biopsies can now detect, characterize, and monitor cancers much better than any of the conventional methods avaiulable, reveals a new study.

A group of researchers at the John Hopkins School of Medicine discuss the current status of advances in liquid biopsies and the applications in cancer detection and monitoring.



‘Liquid biopsies enable close monitoring of cancers in a minimally non-invasive method. Also, liquid biopsies have the potential to detect, characterize, and monitor cancers much earlier than conventional methods.’

What are the Types of Liquid Biopsies? In liquid biopsies, the analytes used include



When cancers release DNA into body fluids, they can be detected with high precision digital technologies like massively parallel sequencing where each DNA is analyzed separately. In normal individuals with early-stage cancer, almost 3-9 ng of cell-free



(ctDNA) is found per milliliter of plasma.



In late-stage cancers, this can go up by tenfold in the amount of ctDNA per milliliter of plasma. To be able to robustly

Role of Liquid Biopsies in Detecting Cancer The paper discusses the use of analytes and liquid biopsies in four clinical scenarios of cancer:



1. Initial diagnosis - Precision medicine relies on the premise of



2. After surgery - This method at this stage is very promising for prognostication. Patients with circulating ctDNA or CTCs after surgery are most likely to have a relapse. Patients without ctDNA are less likely to have relapsed cancer. If the liquid biopsy detects positive ctDNAs in a patient, adjuvant therapies can be planned at this stage. Even those patients who present without ctDNA need careful monitoring as occult disease sensitivity is not 100%.



3. After additional therapies - Liquid biopsies are rightly positioned to detect early recurrences of the tumor even before it becomes apparent in radiographic or other clinical evaluations. If a patient presents with a relapse, liquid biopsies can reveal new mutations which may not even be present in the primary tumor. Such an evaluation can guide second-line treatment and therapies.



4. Cancer screening - This is the most valuable and most difficult of all applications of liquid biopsies. While the above three applications are at the diagnostic stage, this application is at the screening stage itself to preempt cancers. This can have a huge impact by reducing morbidity and mortality due to cancers.

Conclusion The next decade for liquid biopsies should see robust applications in the screening stage. It should be able to detect cancers earlier than it would normally be detected for early interventions.



Liquid biopsies have the potential to provide multiple biomarkers for cancers for early and rapid detection. With newer technologies advancing rapidly, it may be possible to see a day when liquid biopsies become a routine test for preventive cancer screening.



Reference :

Mattox, Austin K., Chetan Bettegowda, Shibin Zhou, Nickolas Papadopoulos, Kenneth W. Kinzler, and Bert Vogelstein. "Applications of liquid biopsies for cancer." Science translational medicine 11, no. 507 (2019). Accessed on 9 September 2019 from DOI: https://doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.aay1984



