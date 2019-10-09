Antibiotics in Preterm Infants May Affect Their Healthy Gut Bacteria

The study was carried out by scientists at the Washington
University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The findings of the study appear in
the journal
in preterm infants.
Effect of Antibiotics on Gut Microbial Flora
- The team analyzed 437 fecal samples obtained from 58 babies,
from newborn to 21 months of age
- Forty-one of the 58 infants were premature by around 2 1/2
months, and the rest were full term
- All of the preterm infants received antibiotics
in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)
- Nine had received just one course of antibiotics, and the
other 32 had on an average been given eight courses of antibiotics receiving antibiotics for nearly
half the duration of their stay in the NICU
- The full-term babies did not receive any antibiotics
- The team found that preterm babies
heavily treated with antibiotics demonstrated significantly more
drug-resistant bacteria in their gut at 21 months of age compared to
preemies who received only a single course of antibiotics or full-term infants
who received no antibiotics
- Drug-resistant
bacteria did not always cause immediate problems in the babies
because they are rather harmless as long as they remain within the gut
- However, gut bacteria sometimes escape from the intestine
and reach the bloodstream, urinary tract or other parts of the body where they
can cause severe infections that are resistant to antibiotics
- The team also demonstrated that on culturing bacteria from
fecal samples obtained eight to 10 months apart, the same drug-resistant
strains were seen in older babies that were noted in their fecal samples
earlier suggesting they persist
Gautam Dantas, PhD, a professor of pathology and immunology,
biomedical engineering and molecular biology, and a senior author, said: "They
weren't just similar bugs, they were the same bugs, as best we could tell. We
had cleared an opening for these early invaders with antibiotics, and once they
got in, they were not going to let anybody push them out. And while we didn't
show that these specific bugs had caused disease in our kids, these are exactly
the kind of bacteria that cause urinary tract and bloodstream
infections and other problems. So you have a situation where
potentially pathogenic microbes are getting established early in life and
sticking around."
- Further analysis showed that all of the babies developed
diverse microbial flora in their gut by 21 months of age, which was a good
thing since lack of diversity of gut flora is associated with several metabolic
and immune diseases later in life
- However, heavily treated preemies developed diverse gut
flora much more slowly than mildly treated preemies and full-term infants
who never received antibiotics
- Also, the composition of gut microbial flora varied, with
heavily treated preemies having lesser numbers of healthy groups of bacteria
such as Bifidobacteriaceae and higher numbers of unhealthy bacteria such as
Proteobacteria
The findings of the study suggest that use of antibiotics in
preemies can cause alteration of gut microbial flora which persists and cause
potentially longterm harmful effects and hence antibiotics must be used
judiciously in newborns especially preterm babies.
Warner, who takes care of
premature infants
in the NICU at St. Louis Children's Hospital, said:
"We're no longer saying, 'Let's just start them on antibiotics because
it's better to be safe than sorry. Now we know there's a risk of selecting for
organisms that can persist and create health risks later in childhood and in
life. So we're being much more judicious about initiating antibiotic use."
In summary, the routine use of antibiotics in premature
infants must be avoided as even a single course of antibiotics can have
potentially harmful and longterm effects on the baby by altering the gut
microbiome. Use antibiotics only if absolutely necessary and stop as soon as
the infection clears.
