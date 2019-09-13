Kidney Transplant From Hepatitis C Infected Donors ‘Safe & Effective’

.
The aim of the study team, therefore, was to determine the
safety and efficacy of using
waiting for a
transplant.
HCV positive donors have drastically increased in the last
couple of decades due to the opioid epidemic and presently nearly two million
American adults are infected with HCV. Until 2015 HCV infected kidneys were
discarded, but
In order to confirm the safety and functional efficacy of
HCV infected kidneys, the study team comprising Vishnu S. Potluri, MD, MPH,
Peter P. Reese, MD, MSCE and David S. Goldberg, MD, MSCE (University of
Pennsylvania) and other team members looked at the national transplant registry
data on the use of HCV-infected kidneys from 2015 to 2019.
Using the data, they compared outcomes in recipients who
received uninfected kidneys to those who received HCV infected kidneys. The
results are as follows:
- The team
designed the study to create almost similarly matched sets, in which the
donors and recipients had almost similar parameters qualities such as age,
weight or history of hypertension,
differing only in HCV status
- The team
then used the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration equation,
a widely used mathematical calculation to estimate the glomerular
filtration rate (eGFR) of each recipient (GFR is a measure of kidney
function and the lower the value, the poorer the kidney function. Values
below 60 are considered abnormal)
- One year
post-transplant, the study team found that recipients who received
HCV-infected kidneys had an eGFR of 66.3 compared to an eGFR of 67.1 in
recipients of uninfected kidneys
- A
heartening finding was that the team found both transplant centers, as
well as patients, were willing to
accept the organs
- From 11
transplant centers in 2015 using HCV infected kidneys, the numbers surged
to 39 centers during the first three months of 2019
The findings of the study suggest that using good quality
kidneys from HCV-infected donors can be safe and effective
and found to
function as well as uninfected kidneys even one-year post-transplant.
"Our study showed that transplants with
HCV- infected kidneys are now routinely performed at many centers, and they are
functioning well at one year after transplant,"
said Dr.
Reese. Added Dr Potluri, "These findings represent a small, but
important victory, in the effort to make every organ donation count."
Scope of Study and Encouraging Trends
- HCV kidneys that
were earlier discarded will now be available and benefit more patients
with end-stage kidney disease (ESRD)
- With effective
antiviral treatments available, transplant followed by antiviral therapy provides very good outcomes for
kidney transplant recipients
- Both patients and
transplant centers are more open to accepting the organs following the
findings of the national study
- The number of
transplant centers using HCV-infected kidneys has more than tripled from just 11 in 2015 to nearly 40 in the early part of
2019
- Criteria for accepting or rejecting
kidneys should be reviewed and gaps addressed so that more
patients benefit
In summary, the findings that HCV infected kidneys are safe
and function equally well as uninfected kidneys should lead to more centers
choosing to use good quality HCV infected kidneys ensuring more patients with
kidney failure
are
benefited as well as improved patient outcomes.
