Kidney Transplant From Hepatitis C Infected Donors ‘Safe & Effective’

With the availability of newer and highly effective antiviral treatments for HCV, HCV-infected kidneys can be used safely for transplant in recipients who are HCV negative

Transplant centers should maximize the use of good quality kidneys even if infected with HCV

There has been a surge in the number of transplant centers using HCV-infected kidneys for transplant since the early part of 2019

Kidneys from donors infected with hepatitis C virus (HCV) are safe and function equally well as compared to uninfected kidneys even one year after the transplant, according to a national study undertaken by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania.