Novel Compound With Antitumoral Properties Identified

by Hannah Joy on  March 21, 2018 at 5:40 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • New derivatives of Fascaplysin, a unique compound has been identified
  • Fascaplysin compounds were found to have antitumoral and analgesic properties
  • Another alkaloid compound called fascaplysin - 6-oxofascaplysin was also discovered
A novel synthetic derivative of fascaplysin, a biologically active substance with antitumoral properties has been developed from sea sponges.

Biological tests show that the compound is 2-3 times more active than fascaplysin. The results of the study were published in the journal Tetrahedron Letters.

The study was conducted by the staff of the department of organic chemistry, School of Natural Sciences (SNS), Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) at the laboratory for the synthesis of natural products.

Maksim Zhidkov, assistant professor of the department from the university said that scientists had been involved in the synthesis of biologically active substances for more than 20 years.

Importance of Fascaplysin Compound

In this study, several new derivatives of fascaplysin have been found that have the potential for studying antitumoral properties in cell cultures.

"Fascaplysin is a unique compound. The wide range of its biological properties includes the ability to selectively inhibit cycle-dependent kinase 4 (CDK 4) that is responsible for quick and uncontrollable mitosis of cancer cells. We tested the new derivative on the cells of cervical cancer and monocytic leukemia, and the results showed 2-3 times higher activity than in the initial fascaplysin," explained Maksim Zhidkov.

In this study, another alkaloid was developed for the first time from the well-known dye - indigo that is relative to fascaplysin - 6-oxofascaplysin.

"Currently we are working on a method for obtaining a wide range of fascaplysin derivatives of the new type using computer modeling and molecular docking. Our calculations have shown that such a range is likely to contain promising candidates with an expressed antitumoral and analgesic effects," added Maksim Zhidkov.

Influence of Fascaplysin on Cancer Cells

The research was supported by FEFU Fund in collaboration with other schools of the university, as well as the Far Eastern Department of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The influence and derivatives of fascaplysin on the cells of brain cancer or glioblastoma are being studied by the molecular and cellular neurobiology of the School of Biomedicine.

In this research, there are associate professors of the department of organic chemistry, SNS, Maksim Zhidkov and Alexander Andin, and Alexey Kantemirov, a postgraduate of the school among the participants.



Source: Medindia

