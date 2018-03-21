Highlights:
- World Down Syndrome Day is marked on 21 March each year
to celebrate children and adults with Downs and focus on specific issues
- This day is marked to consider various issues that
affect the Down syndrome community and raise awareness on various aspects
like inclusion, access and equal opportunity
- This year the
theme in focus is "What I Bring to My Community" to raise the issue of
inclusion and opportunities for all people with Down syndrome to work and
contribute to society.
World
Down Syndrome Day is observed on 21st
March each year to
celebrate children and adults with Down syndrome and focus on specific issues. In
December 2011, the UN General Assembly declared 21st
March as World Down
Syndrome Day. From 2012 onwards, the General Assembly has been inviting all
member states, patient organizations, other UN bodies, civil society and
non-governmental organizations to join in support of World Down Syndrome Day.
This year is the 13th
anniversary of World
Down Syndrome Day.
World Down Syndrome day
is a
public platform to bring together all stakeholders including people with Down syndrome, parents,
families, clinicians, researchers, not-for-profits and communities to raise
awareness about the
condition
and sensitize all sections of society. It is necessary for communities to
understand that children and adults with Down syndrome need to be treated equal
with access and opportunities to thrive. Children and adults with Down syndrome often face stigma and
discrimination even in the developed world. Sensitizing communities and raising
public awareness is a must to minimize the stigma. Communities need to
understand that inclusion is possible and each child or adult can contribute
meaningfully to society. There is something everyone can do in our communities.
Theme for 2018
This
year the theme for Down Syndrome Day is "What I Bring to My Community." This is
apt considering issues of exclusion and discrimination that the community
faces. Children and adults with Down syndrome should be valued for whatever
they can contribute. All societies must work towards inclusion and access for
Down syndrome
communities.
Every individual must be able to access educational opportunities to develop
skills and competencies. Young adults and adults with Down syndrome have shown
how they can participate actively in society. There are people running their
own bakeries and cafes who have paved the way forward. For example, Carolyn
Sampson who runs a gluten-free bakery called Reason to Bake in North Carolina.
Carolyn's fresh gluten-free cookies which come in flavours like spicy ginger,
chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin are sold in 13 retail outlets in North Carolina.
People with Down syndrome need to be supported by society to find their
interests and passions and live meaningful lives.
‘World Down Syndrome Day is marked on 21 March each year to celebrate children and adults with Downs and focus on specific issues. This year the theme in focus is “What I Bring to My Community” to raise the issue of inclusion and opportunities for all people with Down syndrome to work and contribute to society.’
Actors,
actresses and models with Down syndrome:
- Jamie
Brewer from the US starred in American Horror Story: Murder House
and American Horror Story: Coven
- Chris
Burke from the US played a role in Life Goes On
- Luke
Zimmerman starred in The Secret Life
of the American Teenager
- Paula
Sage from Britain who won the BAFTA award for her role in After Life
- Madeline
Stuart walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week in 2015.
What is Down Syndrome?
Down
syndrome
is a chromosomal disorder occurring when an individual has
an extra copy of chromosome 21. The additional chromosome interferes with
normal physical and mental development leading to characteristics associated
with Down syndrome. Some of the features occurring in individuals with Down
syndrome include:
- short stature
- low muscle tone
- upward slant in the eyes
Down syndrome is one
of the most common developmental disorders and according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention; one in every 800 babies is born with this
syndrome globally. In India, there is an incidence of nearly 32,000 Down syndrome births each year. The most common
type of Down syndrome is Trisomy 21. The lesser common types are Mosaicism and
Translocation.
There is no clear scientific
evidence and research on the exact cause of Down syndrome. Maternal age is
currently the only factor linked to the birth of a Down syndrome child. A woman
35 and above has one in 350 chance of a Down syndrome baby while a woman 45 and
above has one in 100 chance. Genetic counselling is necessary for all pregnant
mothers to ascertain these risks. Down syndrome is usually diagnosed either
through prenatal tests or at birth when the baby carries certain features.
References
:
- World Down Syndrome Day 21 March - (http://www.un.org/en/events/downsyndromeday/)
- World Down Syndrome Day - (https://worlddownsyndromeday.org/)
- WDSC 2018 - (https://ds-int.org/wdsc-2018)
- About Down's Syndrome : World Down Syndrome Day - (https://www.downs-syndrome.org.uk/about/campaigns/world-downs-syndrome-day/)
- Down Syndrome - (https://www.ndss.org/about-down-syndrome/down-syndrome/)
Source: Medindia