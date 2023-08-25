Navigating the Long-Term Impact of COVID-19

- Non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients face elevated risks of long-term health challenges for up to two years
- Long COVID-19 linked to over 200 symptoms, affecting all organ systems
- Disability in long-COVID-19 remains a pressing concern, emphasizing the need for deeper research and solutions
People who were never hospitalized for acute COVID-19 had a higher chance of having long-term COVID-19-related diseases than uninfected ones. According to a comprehensive study demonstrating the infection's long-term health impact, the risk of new disease, disability, and mortality remained higher in some individuals for up to two years after infection with COVID-19.
According to a comprehensive study demonstrating the illness's extended duration, the risk of new sickness, disability, and death stays higher in some individuals for up to two years following infection with COVID-19. People who were never hospitalized for acute COVID-19 had a higher risk of developing long-term COVID-19-related disorders such as dangerous blood clots, diabetes, and lung, gastrointestinal, and musculoskeletal disease two years later than uninfected people, according to a study published in the journal Nature Medicine (1).
"While many people's long COVID-19 symptoms improve slowly over time, this can take years, and some symptoms persist even beyond that point," said Michael Peluso, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. "The disability attributed to these post-COVID-19 conditions is sobering."
Health Impacts of Long COVID-19Long COVID-19 has been associated with over 200 symptoms affecting every organ system. Epidemiologist Ziyad Al-Aly and colleagues compared the incidence of 80 post-acute health problems among 138,818 veterans who survived the first month of a COVID-19 infection during the first year of the pandemic to nearly 6 million who were not infected during the same period using the VA's national databases.
"It's very clear that people hospitalized during the acute phase of a SARS-CoV-2 infection have a long and arduous road to recovery," Al-Aly said in an interview. "They have a significantly higher risk of death, even at two years."
COVID-19's Long-term Effect on Health and ImmunityThe study discovered that the increase in mortality risk from COVID-19 was not substantial after six months for non-hospitalized individuals, but remained considerably increased for those who had been hospitalized for two years. According to the authors, the majority of VA healthcare users are older males, which may limit how applicable the study's findings are to other populations.
A severe case of COVID-19 may create long-term changes to the innate immune system, the body's initial line of defense against viruses. The VA study calculated the disease burden in disability-adjusted life years or years lost due to disability.
Long COVID-19 produced a burden of 80.4 disability-adjusted life years for every 1,000 people who caught COVID-19 but were not sick enough to be hospitalized, and 642.8 disability-adjusted life years for every 1,000 patients who were hospitalized for acute illness after two years.
The disability burden "is extremely high, even in the non-hospitalized group, and shows the severity of the impact long COVID-19 is having and will continue to have on society," according to Hannah Davis, who co-founded the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, which studies long COVID-19, after developing the condition herself in early 2020.
Persistent Symptoms and Health Impact of COVID-19InfectionThe VA researchers' "timely and very important analysis" validates what clinicians have heard from patients in clinic and in smaller studies, according to UCSF's Peluso, who is also researching COVID-19's effects. More research on the long-term hazards of COVID-19 is required, according to Peluso.
"It also reinforces the urgency of figuring out exactly what beyond the initial infection causes these post-acute symptoms and sequelae so that we can identify treatments to return people to their regular health sooner and minimize ongoing disability," he said.
