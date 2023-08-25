About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Novel Gene Test Determines the Cause of Fever in 60 Minutes

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM
Highlights:
  • Imperial College's Personalized Molecular Signature Diagnosis (PMSD) test uses gene expression to swiftly diagnose the cause of fevers in children
  • GlobalData's Selena Yu sees potential in gene expression pattern recognition to streamline multiparameter testing
  • The new diagnostic method can identify 18 disorders in under 60 minutes, offering an advantage in cases with overlapping symptoms

A blood test to determine the source of fevers in youngsters has been developed by Imperial College London. The Personalized Molecular Signature Diagnosis (PMSD) test examines patient gene expression in their blood during a fever-causing inflammatory reaction to diagnose the disease (1). According to GlobalData, a renowned data and analytics organization, the strategy involving gene expression profiling will improve diagnosis workflows because many diseases have similar symptoms.

Optimizing Diagnostics with Gene Expression Pattern Recognition in Multiparameter Testing

Selena Yu, Medical Analyst, at GlobalData, comments, "With multiparameter testing becoming more common in hospitals globally, gene expression pattern recognition could be applied before specific testing. Current multiparameter tests are grouped by disease type, like respiratory illness or sexually transmitted infections panels. However, these panels require healthcare professionals to have direction in their diagnosis."

Imperial College's Innovative 60-Minute Diagnostic with Gene Pattern Recognition

In less than 60 minutes, the Imperial College London test differentiates and diagnoses 18 inflammatory or infectious disorders such as respiratory syncytial virus and tuberculosis. Furthermore, the test uses machine learning to determine which gene expression patterns are associated with specific diseases and infections. Although the test is not yet clinically available, there is significant promise in gene expression pattern recognition and mapping for disease diagnosis across a wide range of age groups and disorders.

PMSD Tests Offer Quick Diagnosis in Overlapping Symptoms

Yu concludes, "When symptoms are blurred across different types of illnesses, tests that use PMSD may have an upper hand. For example, fevers are one of the most common symptoms across many diseases and infections, thus having a test that goes beyond viral, fungal, or bacterial infection can buy valuable time in treating the patient quickly and effectively."

References:


  1. https:cordis.europa.eu/project/id/848196
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Ebola Virus Disease
Ebola Virus Disease
Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Cite this Article   close

Baby Fever
Baby Fever
In children below five years of age, a temperature above 37.5C (99.5F) is considered as fever.
Congo Fever
Congo Fever
Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.
