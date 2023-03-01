About Careers MedBlog Contact us
National Keto Day 2023
National Keto Day 2023

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 3, 2023 at 11:13 PM
Highlights:
  • The ketogenic, or keto, diet is a very popular diet plan
  • Originally designed in the 1920s to assist alleviate the symptoms of childhood epilepsy, it is today regarded as the holy grail of healthy eating by nutritionists, life coaches, and even Hollywood stars
  • January 5 is observed as National Keto Day

On National Keto Day, January 5, we are reminded that people on ketogenic diets eliminate carbs from their diet to the point that the body begins to use fat for fuel rather than carbohydrates. Fat utilized for energy has the obvious benefit of weight loss, but it also helps epileptic sufferers avoid seizures and has been demonstrated to improve cognitive brain function.


What is the Aim of Keto Day

National Keto Day aims to educate and raise awareness about the ketogenic diet, as well as to highlight the numerous health benefits that a keto lifestyle provides.

Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet
Health Benefits of Ketogenic Diet
Ketogenic diet is a diet where you load up on protein and fat and drop your carbohydrate intake. Here's how you get started on a ketogenic diet.
Guidelines on Keto Diet

A keto diet is primarily composed of healthy fats such as eggs, avocados, olive oil, and sustainably reared meat. Nuts, seeds, dairy, and low-carbohydrate veggies like asparagus, broccoli, and green peppers are also simple to include. A keto diet includes fat and taste from coconut oil, grass-fed butter, and ghee. Small amounts of berries are occasionally added to the menu.


Foods to Avoid on a Ketogenic Diet

  • Sweets, sugar, sodas, baked goods
  • Grains, whole grains, and starches
  • Fruits, starchy vegetables
  • Hydrogenated oils, vegetable oil
  • Low sugar, sugar-free, low-fat foods


    • Lose Weight with Keto Diet

    Weight loss and healthy blood sugar support are two of the major benefits of the keto diet. Research has shown that patients with type 2 diabetes who follow a ketogenic diet have better glycemic control.
    Keto Flu: Ketogenic Diet may Trigger Flu-like Symptoms during Initial Weeks
    Keto Flu: Ketogenic Diet may Trigger Flu-like Symptoms during Initial Weeks
    Beware of Keto Flu: Starting a ketogenic diet may cause flu-like symptoms. Keto flu is a group of symptoms that may appear two to seven days after starting a ketogenic diet.
    Keto Diet Helps Treat Epilepsy in Children

    The ketogenic diet was first used as a modern health strategy in the 1920s to treat epilepsy in both children and adults. When effective anticonvulsant prescription medicines for seizures became available, keto fell out of favor with the medical establishment. However, other doctors still advocated the 4:1 fat-to-protein intake ratio and a reduction in grain-based meals, sweets, and high-carb fruits as an alternative to the medications.

    Finally, in 1994, Jim Abrahams, a Hollywood producer whose son's epilepsy was treated by the keto diet, founded the Charlie Foundation for Ketogenic Therapies. This resulted in widespread media coverage, including an interview on 'Dateline' and a made-for-TV film starring Meryl Streep and directed by Abrahams himself. Soon after, his foundation published a ground-breaking scientific study on ketogenic, sparking increased national and worldwide interest.

    So, how did doctors in the early twentieth century realize that carbohydrate restriction would assist epileptics? The true history of epilepsy dates to ancient Greece, where physicians wrote in the 'Hippocratic Corpus' that it was a biological condition that could be healed by extreme fasting, rather than a supernatural affliction as popularly believed.

    Neurologists recognized in twentieth-century treatments and studies that a starch and sugar-free diet might mirror the outcomes of the entire fasting version, and that fine-tuning, and testing led to today's version of keto, fueled in large part by the national obsession with weight loss.


    Benefits of Keto Diet for Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease

    The keto diet's brain-health benefits are now recognized to extend to Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, sleeplessness, and other conditions.


    Side Effects of Keto Diet

    Those considering going keto should be mindful of potential adverse effects known as 'keto flu'. However, there are numerous credible websites, and celebrities such as the Kardashians and Halle Berry who swear by it!

    Source: Medindia
    Ketogenic Diet Continues to be Safe, Effective for Infants with Genetic Epilepsy
    Ketogenic Diet Continues to be Safe, Effective for Infants with Genetic Epilepsy
    Can epilepsy be treated through a keto diet? Yes, better seizure control along with a ketogenic diet continues to be a safe, effective, and well-tolerated treatment for infants with genetic epilepsy, reveals a new study.

    Lowering Carbohydrate Intake Helps Type 2 Diabetics
    Lowering Carbohydrate Intake Helps Type 2 Diabetics' to Keep Blood Sugar Under Control
    Low carb diet with an increased share of protein and fat can help patients with type 2 diabetes to be in control of their blood sugar levels.
    Areas of Interests