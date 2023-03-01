National Keto Day 2023

Foods to Avoid on a Ketogenic Diet

Sweets, sugar, sodas, baked goods

Grains, whole grains, and starches

Fruits, starchy vegetables

Hydrogenated oils, vegetable oil

Low sugar, sugar-free, low-fat foods

Lose Weight with Keto Diet

Keto Diet Helps Treat Epilepsy in Children

Benefits of Keto Diet for Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease

Side Effects of Keto Diet

Weight loss and healthy blood sugar support are two of the major benefits of the keto diet. Research has shown that patients with type 2 diabetes who follow a ketogenic diet have better glycemic control.The ketogenic diet was first used as a modern health strategy in the 1920s to treat epilepsy in both children and adults. When effective anticonvulsant prescription medicines for seizures became available, keto fell out of favor with the medical establishment. However, other doctors still advocated the 4:1 fat-to-protein intake ratio and a reduction in grain-based meals, sweets, and high-carb fruits as an alternative to the medications.Finally, in 1994, Jim Abrahams, a Hollywood producer whose son's epilepsy was treated by the keto diet, founded the Charlie Foundation for Ketogenic Therapies. This resulted in widespread media coverage, including an interview on 'Dateline' and a made-for-TV film starring Meryl Streep and directed by Abrahams himself. Soon after, his foundation published a ground-breaking scientific study on ketogenic, sparking increased national and worldwide interest.So, how did doctors in the early twentieth century realize that carbohydrate restriction would assist epileptics? The true history of epilepsy dates to ancient Greece, where physicians wrote in the 'Hippocratic Corpus' that it was a biological condition that could be healed by extreme fasting, rather than a supernatural affliction as popularly believed.Neurologists recognized in twentieth-century treatments and studies that a starch and sugar-free diet might mirror the outcomes of the entire fasting version, and that fine-tuning, and testing led to today's version of keto, fueled in large part by the national obsession with weight loss.The keto diet's brain-health benefits are now recognized to extend to Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, sleeplessness, and other conditions.Those considering going keto should be mindful of potential adverse effects known as 'keto flu'. However, there are numerous credible websites, and celebrities such as the Kardashians and Halle Berry who swear by it!Source: Medindia