National Day of Multiple Personalities
National Day of Multiple Personalities

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM
Highlights:
  • National Multiple Personality Day is celebrated on March 5
  • It is also known as dissociative identity disorder
  • It is a mental health condition in which people with dissociative identity disorder (DID) have two or more separate personalities

Every year on March 5, National Multiple Personality Day is observed. This day is considered to be observed for two reasons. The first is to analyze ourselves and determine who we are. We all have many faces for different people, and we often forget who we truly are. Therefore, this day serves as a reminder to pause and reflect on your thoughts and characteristics.

Another motivation is to raise awareness of the condition. Dissociative identity disorder, often known as multiple personality disorder, is a condition in which a person's identity is divided into two or more distinct personality states. For medical professionals, this disease is still poorly understood and somewhat puzzling. Some people describe this as a possession experience.

Dissociative Identity Disorder | Multiple Personality Disorder - References
Reference details about Dissociative Identity Disorder.
The individual also suffers from severe memory loss. Depression, suicidal ideation, self-injury, altered levels of functioning, depersonalization, substance misuse, and auditory or visual hallucinations are all symptoms. As a result, raising awareness of the disease is critical.

What can you do?

The first technique involves an introspective study of our own characteristics. This method views the day as an opportunity to investigate personality traits and the underlying causes of those qualities. At different times and in different places, each of us reveals a distinct facet of our personalities. Our personalities can appear to change depending on who we are with and what we are doing. With these considerations in mind, the day directs our attention to our own personality features.

National Multiple Personality Day: A Brief History

The creator and motivation for the formation of National Multiple Personality Day are unknown. Perhaps the initiator of this day sought to raise awareness about the significance of the day because the condition has certain negative consequences. National Multiple Personality Day also encourages people to connect with their inner selves and make changes to become better personalities.

Ways to Commemorate the Holiday

Spend the day raising awareness of the illness and sharing what you know with your coworkers, family, and friends. You can also learn about the lives of people who have various personality disorders, which is both intriguing and eye-opening.

The primary cause of the disease is stress. You can also study your personality and change the aspects that you dislike.

Even if your dominant features remain the same, you will strengthen your shadow traits and become a stronger individual as a result.

Use the hashtag #MultiplePersonalityDay to share photos and comments on National Multiple Personality Day on social media.



Source: Medindia
Defense Mechanisms
Defense mechanisms are unconscious psychological mechanisms, which are aimed at reducing anxious thoughts or feelings. It is a self-protective process, where the individual seeks to shield his/her ego from intense feelings.

Personality Disorder
A person may be diagnosed with 'personality disorder', when pervasive pattern of behaviors and thoughts cause problems in work and relationships.
