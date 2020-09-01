Just 3 Cups of Tea a Week can Add More Years to Your Life

First, green tea is a rich source of polyphenols which protect against cardiovascular disease and its risk factors including high blood pressure and hyperlipidemia. Black tea is fully fermented and during this process polyphenols are oxidized into pigments and may lose their antioxidant effects .

which protect against cardiovascular disease and its risk factors including high blood pressure and hyperlipidemia. . Second, black tea is often served with milk, which previous research has shown may counteract the favorable health effects of tea on vascular function.

The analysis included 100,902 participants of the China-PAR project2 with no history of heart attack, stroke, or cancer. Participants were classified into two groups: habitual tea drinkers (three or more times a week) and never or non-habitual tea drinkers (less than three times a week) and followed-up for a median of 7.3 years.For example, the analyses estimated that 50-year-old habitual tea drinkers would develop coronary heart disease and stroke 1.41 years later and live 1.26 years longer than those who never or seldom drank tea.Compared with never or non-habitual tea drinkers,The potential influence of changes in tea drinking behaviour were analyzed in a subset of 14,081 participants with assessments at two time points. The average duration between the two surveys was 8.2 years, and the median follow-up after the second survey was 5.3 years.Habitual tea drinkers who maintained their habit in both surveys had a 39% lower risk of incident heart disease and stroke, 56% lower risk of fatal heart disease and stroke, and 29% decreased risk of all-cause death compared to consistent never or non-habitual tea drinkers.Senior author Dr. Dongfeng Gu, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said:In a sub-analysis by type of tea,However, no significant associations were observed for black tea.Dr. Gu noted that a preference for green tea is unique to East Asia.Two factors may be at play:Gender-specific analyses showed that the protective effects of habitual tea consumption were pronounced and robust across different outcomes for men, but only modest for women. Dr. Wang said:She added:The authors concluded that randomized trials are warranted to confirm the findings and provide evidence for dietary guidelines and lifestyle recommendations.Source: Eurekalert