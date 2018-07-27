medindia
Chai-lovers: Check Out These New Tea Combinations

by Rishika Gupta on  July 27, 2018 at 5:11 PM Lifestyle News
If tea is all that you really need to enjoy Monsoon then we have the perfect list of tea combination you can try and sip all day on your comfy couch.

Kausshal Dugarr, Founder and CEO of Teabox.com lists down some options.
Chai-lovers: Check Out These New Tea Combinations

  • Kolkata street chai: When it comes to cold weather nothing works better than a hot cup of spicy chai. We created this blend for its rich and strong flavors that pampers an Indian palate. With nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom, this chai instantly packs a punch and warms you up. The best part is we've added an ounce of exotic saffron to make the experience truly special.
  • Kashmiri kahwa: This is one of our bestselling teas. It is a green tea based blend. The green tea used is smoked which offers the drinker an exotic experience. This is a rich blend and includes some nuts and fresh spices. The warming sweet aroma of cinnamon will uplift you and lead you on to savory and woody flavors of the green tea.
  • Darjeeling ruby tea: Now, if you are in a mood for something lighter yet flavorful and warm, this one's got to be it. This straight tea blend is made by our master blenders with summer teas of the famous land.
  • Bombay cutting chai: This one's a unique blend of the best black tea from Assam and choicest spices. This one is aromatic and warm with ginger and cardamom. The strong licorice-like flavor of fresh fennel seeds gives it a sweet tang. The mix of all these flavors makes it layered, interesting and an embracing cup on a rainy day.
    • Rishav Kanoi, Tea Expert and Founder of Tea Trove suggests best tea combinations for every chai lover to try this monsoon season along with their health benefits warding off allergies and sickness.

  • Mango green: You can enjoy mango in monsoons as well. Celebrate your mornings with a refreshing blend of Mango with green tea. Infused with green tea, it is a rich source of Vitamins A, B and C. This helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases by controlling cholesterol. Mango is believed to be the "food of the gods", and mango green tea helps in preventing breast cancer and controlling high BP.
  • Durbari kahwa: This is a traditional spicy tea dating back generations, but comes with a modern twist. It's known for lowering cholesterol levels and aids in weight loss. It works best as an anti ageing drink.
  • Sweet ginger: Nothing can beat sweet ginger as a perfect remedy for Cold, Cough and Flu. Loaded with sweetness and spice, this tea prevents anemia, treats stomach ulcers and relieves stress. Moreover, women can often consume this tea for reducing menstrual pain.
  • Rose delight: A perfect blend of beautiful flavour and soothing fragrances. A sweet flavour helps in reducing weight also, giving a healthy glow to the skin.
    • Rosehip hibiscus: A refreshing cup offers a tangy taste and a bright red brew. Rosehip Hibiscus is a rich source of anti-oxidant which helps in boosting the immune system and slimming. A stronger immune system keeps cold and flu at bay. It also prevents bladder infections and reduces anxiety issues.

    Source: IANS

    More News on:

    Caffeine and Decaffeination Watery Eyes Tea 

