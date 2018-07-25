medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

China Drug Scandal: Firm Chairman Arrested on Charges of Falsifying Data on Its Vaccine

by Iswarya on  July 25, 2018 at 5:24 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Chinese pharmaceutical company, Changsheng Biotech chairman was arrested along with three other company executives for questioning on the charges of falsifying data on its vaccines.
China Drug Scandal: Firm Chairman Arrested on Charges of Falsifying Data on Its Vaccine
China Drug Scandal: Firm Chairman Arrested on Charges of Falsifying Data on Its Vaccine

Gao Junfang, chairman of Changsheng Biotech, was taken into police custody while the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, China's anti-graft watchdog, launched a probe into the scandal, Efe news agency reported.

The authorities found that the company falsified production and inspection records of an anti-rabies vaccine administered to humans and ordered that its production is stopped.

It also imposed a $282,000 fine on the company for manufacturing substandard DTaP vaccines, that are given to children to protect them against pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus.

President Xi Jinping described the scandal as "shocking" and "terrible" and ordered an in-depth investigation into the case.

News about the scandal has already garnered over 600 million views on social media sites while the Global Times, linked to the Communist Party of China, warned that the case could lead the country "towards chaos and creating serious unpredictability."

The newspaper reported that similar cases of adulterated drugs in the past, in China, made many parents to take their children to get them inoculated, for example, in Hong Kong and Macao, causing supply problems in the pharmaceutical industry there.

The company's stock dropped by 10 percent daily during the last seven days on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and the loss in investor confidence also affected other companies in the sector, including Shenzhen Kangtai Biological and Chongqing Zhifei Biological, which also registered double-digit declines.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Related Links

Drug Scandal Shakes China's Vaccine Industry to Halt Rabies Vaccine

Drug Scandal Shakes China's Vaccine Industry to Halt Rabies Vaccine

China's largest manufacturer of vaccines Changsheng biotechnology has involved in a drug scandal which caused outrage nationwide. The company was found out for producing and selling the low-quality vaccine.

Lance Armstrong to Open Up on Drug Scandal in a Chat With Oprah

Lance Armstrong to Open Up on Drug Scandal in a Chat With Oprah

Lance Armstrong will be opening up on the drug scandal during a chat with Oprah Winfrey that will be telecast on January 17.

Reform Over Diabetes Drug Scandal Pledged by French Minister

Reform Over Diabetes Drug Scandal Pledged by French Minister

A more transparent health care system was promised by France's health minister vowed following a scandal over a diabetes drug that was linked to more than 500 deaths.

French Court Finds Servier Responsible in Deadly Diabetes Drug Scandal

French Court Finds Servier Responsible in Deadly Diabetes Drug Scandal

Sued by two alleged victims who suffered heart problems after taking the drug, the court found Servier responsible of having left a defective drug on the market.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival Hyperplasia / Gingival Enlargement

Gingival hyperplasia is an excessive growth of the gum tissue. Gingival enlargement or gum disease ...

 Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus / Protein-Energy Malnutrition

Marasmus is a severe potentially life threatening form of malnutrition caused by a diet deficient ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice was once reserved only for the kings. But, today everyone can avail the benefits of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...