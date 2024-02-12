International Epilepsy Awareness Day: Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey

- International Epilepsy Day’s theme for 2024 is ‘Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey’
International Epilepsy Day: ThemeThe 2024 theme, 'Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey,' underscores personal achievements despite the challenges posed by the condition. It urges individuals to openly share their successes and to dispel the silence surrounding epilepsy. International Epilepsy Day aims to honor the resilience and milestones of those managing epilepsy.
International Epilepsy Day: SignificanceThis day acts as a crucial instrument for the epilepsy community, advancing the implementation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) 10-year Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders (2022-2031), known as IGAP.
International Epilepsy Day: GoalsIGAP presents a detailed plan spanning a decade, with the specific goal of strengthening the public health approach to epilepsy. It outlines two global objectives, aiming to narrow substantial treatment and inclusion disparities for individuals with epilepsy globally:
- By 2031, nations should increase service coverage for epilepsy by 50% compared to 2021 levels.
- By 2031, 80% of nations should have developed or revised their laws to uphold the human rights of people with epilepsy.
International Epilepsy Day: ChallengesA significant challenge in meeting these global objectives is the widespread lack of health literacy regarding epilepsy and the prevalence of misunderstandings. This lack of comprehension perpetuates societal stigma and exclusion, leading to prejudice against individuals with epilepsy in various areas such as employment, education, and community involvement. Furthermore, limited awareness contributes to difficulties in accessing appropriate treatment, resulting in misdiagnoses, inadequate care, and insufficient support systems.
The stigma associated with epilepsy frequently deters affected individuals from seeking necessary care in numerous regions of the world. Additionally, inadequate awareness hampers policymakers from prioritizing epilepsy and allocating resources effectively to address its impact.
International Epilepsy Day: Do your PartTherefore, on this #EpilepsyDay, the emphasis is on raising awareness about epilepsy across all sectors of society. Individuals living with epilepsy and their caregivers are encouraged to share their personal experiences, promoting understanding and compassion.
"Together, let's bridge the gaps and pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive world for individuals living with epilepsy."
