International Epilepsy Awareness Day: Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 12 2024 4:11 PM

Highlights:
  • International Epilepsy Day’s theme for 2024 is ‘Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey’
  • The target is to expand epilepsy services by 50% and improve legislation in 80% of countries by 2031
  • Addressing social stigma and enhancing awareness are crucial for effective epilepsy care worldwide
Every year, the International Epilepsy Day commemorates a significant event organized by the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE). Today, acknowledging International Epilepsy Day holds increased importance (1 Trusted Source
Epilepsy

Go to source).

International Epilepsy Day: Theme

The 2024 theme, 'Milestones on My Epilepsy Journey,' underscores personal achievements despite the challenges posed by the condition. It urges individuals to openly share their successes and to dispel the silence surrounding epilepsy. International Epilepsy Day aims to honor the resilience and milestones of those managing epilepsy.

International Epilepsy Day: Significance

This day acts as a crucial instrument for the epilepsy community, advancing the implementation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) 10-year Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders (2022-2031), known as IGAP.

International Epilepsy Day: Goals

IGAP presents a detailed plan spanning a decade, with the specific goal of strengthening the public health approach to epilepsy. It outlines two global objectives, aiming to narrow substantial treatment and inclusion disparities for individuals with epilepsy globally:
  1. By 2031, nations should increase service coverage for epilepsy by 50% compared to 2021 levels.
  2. By 2031, 80% of nations should have developed or revised their laws to uphold the human rights of people with epilepsy.

International Epilepsy Day: Challenges

A significant challenge in meeting these global objectives is the widespread lack of health literacy regarding epilepsy and the prevalence of misunderstandings.
This lack of comprehension perpetuates societal stigma and exclusion, leading to prejudice against individuals with epilepsy in various areas such as employment, education, and community involvement. Furthermore, limited awareness contributes to difficulties in accessing appropriate treatment, resulting in misdiagnoses, inadequate care, and insufficient support systems.

The stigma associated with epilepsy frequently deters affected individuals from seeking necessary care in numerous regions of the world. Additionally, inadequate awareness hampers policymakers from prioritizing epilepsy and allocating resources effectively to address its impact.

International Epilepsy Day: Do your Part

Therefore, on this #EpilepsyDay, the emphasis is on raising awareness about epilepsy across all sectors of society. Individuals living with epilepsy and their caregivers are encouraged to share their personal experiences, promoting understanding and compassion.

"Together, let's bridge the gaps and pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive world for individuals living with epilepsy."

Reference:
  1. Epilepsy - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/epilepsy)

Source-Medindia


