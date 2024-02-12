About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Sleepless Nights? Discover the Top 5 Fruits That Can Transform Your Sleep!

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Feb 12 2024 11:27 PM

Highlights:
  • Nighttime snacks rich in melatonin, such as bananas and tart cherries, can aid in regulating sleep patterns and promoting relaxation
  • Incorporating sleep-inducing fruits like pineapples and kiwi into your bedtime routine may enhance sleep quality and duration
  • Papayas offer a nutrient-rich option for improving overall well-being, including sleep health, due to their abundance of vitamins and minerals
Struggling with insomnia? You're not alone in this battle against sleeplessness.
In a 2015 survey conducted by electronic goods giant Phillips, it was revealed that nearly 93% of Indians grapple with sleep deprivation (1). This staggering statistic sheds light on the widespread issue of inadequate sleep among the populace.

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.
Advertisement

Causes of Sleep Disturbances

Numerous factors contribute to these sleep disturbances, ranging from demanding work schedules and chronic stress to poor dietary choices and undiagnosed mental health conditions. The complex interplay of these elements often disrupts the natural sleep-wake cycle, leaving individuals tossing and turning in bed, yearning for a restful night's sleep.

Advertisement
Insomnia
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Link Between Nighttime Snacks and Better Sleep

But here's some encouraging news: your nighttime snack choices could hold the key to better sleep! If you find yourself craving a midnight munch, opting for certain sleep-inducing snacks might just pave the way for a more peaceful slumber.

Advertisement
Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia
Interesting Facts and Statistics on Insomnia
Do you have trouble sleeping and are you restless due to sleepless nights? Insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder and it is important to know about its risks.

Top 5 Fruits to Improve Sleep Quality

Bananas


Bananas, for instance, offer more than just a delicious flavor. Packed with melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep patterns, and tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, bananas serve as a natural aid to relaxation and tranquility (2).

Tart Cherries


Tart cherries emerge as another promising option for those seeking better sleep. These tangy fruits boast high levels of melatonin, earning them the reputation of a "miracle" remedy for insomniacs. Whether eaten whole or sipped as juice, tart cherries offer a refreshing and effective solution to bedtime woes. One proposed mechanism by which tart cherries may promote sleep is their relatively elevated melatonin content, a compound known for its role in regulating sleep patterns. Additionally, tart cherries may influence sleep through their anti-inflammatory properties, as certain inflammatory cytokines are closely linked to sleep regulation (3).

Pineapples


In the realm of tropical delights, pineapples stand out not only for their tantalizing taste but also for their sleep-enhancing properties (4). Rich in melatonin, vitamin C, magnesium, and fiber, pineapples contribute to improved sleep quality and duration, making them a sweet and nutritious choice for bedtime snacks.

Kiwi


Kiwi, with its vibrant green flesh, emerges as a surprising ally in the quest for better sleep (5). Bursting with vitamin C and melatonin, this humble fruit packs a powerful punch when it comes to promoting restful slumber. Incorporating kiwi into your nightly routine may be just the remedy needed to drift off into dreamland.

Papaya


Last but not least, the luscious papaya offers a wealth of nutrients that support sleep health (6). With ample amounts of folate, vitamin C, vitamin E, and potassium, papayas provide a nourishing boost to overall well-being, including sleep quality and duration. Adding this tropical gem to your evening snack repertoire could be the key to unlocking a peaceful night's rest.

In conclusion, the path to better sleep may lie in the humble offerings of nature's bounty. By choosing wisely and incorporating sleep-supportive snacks into your nightly routine, you can take proactive steps towards achieving a more restful and rejuvenating sleep experience. So, the next time hunger strikes in the dead of night, reach for one of these sleep-inducing treats and prepare to drift off into blissful slumber.

References:
  1. 93% Indians are sleep-deprived – Study
    https://pharmaleaders.tv/93-indians-are-sleep-deprived-study/
  2. The effect of banana dose and duration on the decrease of sleep disorders in the elderly
    doi: 10.5455/jmas.134020
  3. Effects of a tart cherry juice beverage on the sleep of older adults with insomnia: a pilot study
    Pigeon WR, Carr M, Gorman C, Perlis ML. Effects of a tart cherry juice beverage on the sleep of older adults with insomnia: a pilot study. J Med Food. 2010 Jun;13(3):579-83. doi: 10.1089/jmf.2009.0096. PMID: 20438325; PMCID: PMC3133468.
  4. Dietary Sources and Bioactivities of Melatonin. Nutrients
    Meng X, Li Y, Li S, Zhou Y, Gan RY, Xu DP, Li HB. Dietary Sources and Bioactivities of Melatonin. Nutrients. 2017 Apr 7;9(4):367. doi: 10.3390/nu9040367. PMID: 28387721; PMCID: PMC5409706.
  5. Effect of kiwifruit consumption on sleep quality in adults with sleep problems
    Lin HH, Tsai PS, Fang SC, Liu JF. Effect of kiwifruit consumption on sleep quality in adults with sleep problems. Asia Pac J Clin Nutr. 2011;20(2):169-74. PMID: 21669584.
    6. Evaluation of anxiolytic and sedative effects of 80% ethanolic Carica papaya L. (Caricaceae) pulp extract in mice
    Kebebew Z, Shibeshi W. Evaluation of anxiolytic and sedative effects of 80% ethanolic Carica papaya L. (Caricaceae) pulp extract in mice. J Ethnopharmacol. 2013 Nov 25;150(2):665-71. doi: 10.1016/j.jep.2013.09.023. Epub 2013 Oct 9. PMID: 24120519.
Source-Medindia
What Women Should know about Insomnia-Hypertension?
What Women Should know about Insomnia-Hypertension?
Sleep and hypertension are intricately connected in women. Learn why quality sleep is essential for overall well-being.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X