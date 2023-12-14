About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Indian Govt Braces Digital Solutions for Healthcare Labor Scarcity
Advertisement

Indian Govt Braces Digital Solutions for Healthcare Labor Scarcity

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM
Highlights:
  • Indian healthcare system grapples with a shortage of medical professionals
  • Three Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence are set to be established by the Indian government
  • These Centers address the shortage of healthcare workers by increasing the country's pool of competent medical professionals

The healthcare industry in India has been battling the complex issue of labor shortages since the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020. For healthcare providers in India, this difficulty combined with the urgent need to improve employee satisfaction and retention constitutes a serious and ongoing problem.

Telemedicine
Telemedicine
Telemedicine refers to the use of information and communication technology to provide health care and information from a distance.
Advertisement


To promote innovation and create cutting-edge applications and scalable solutions in the healthcare industry, the Indian government declared its intention to establish three Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI), a move towards digital healthcare solutions to address medical staff shortages (1 Trusted Source
Digital healthcare: the future

Go to source).

Challenges of Healthcare Professionals

The healthcare industry is in dire need of medical professionals to cater to the needs of the growing Indian population. Healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and technicians who perform critical tests, are under immense workload pressure.

In addition to dealing with unbalanced staff-to-patient ratios, they also have to deal with data alerts that can be overwhelming and ineffective workflows that take up valuable time and take their focus away from the most important part of their jobs, which is providing patient care.

AI Integration in Healthcare Supports Effective Patient Care

Data-driven digital technology can play a vital role in helping to overcome workforce difficulties and provide high-quality patient care. Innovative technologies like telemedicine have a great deal of potential in the healthcare industry, just as they have favorably touched many aspects of our daily lives and provided solutions to complex difficulties.
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
Advertisement

To promote innovation and create cutting-edge applications and scalable solutions in the healthcare industry, the Indian government declared its intention to establish three Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Access to high-quality healthcare will be improved by the Indian government's focus on building additional educational institutions and boosting the nation's pool of qualified medical personnel.

These actions provide excellent long-term solutions to the shortage of healthcare workers in India. But in the interim, it's important to consider using digital health technology to meet India's healthcare demands.

Collaboration of Digital Technologies with India's Health Needs

In India, there is a pressing need to close the gap between rural and urban areas by providing constant access to acute treatment. Advancements in digital technology have made it feasible to remotely monitor patients from central hubs.

For example, tele-ICUs are supervised by a group of intensivists and allow patients to get critical care support no matter where their hospital is physically located. Modern medical technology increases the reach and productivity of healthcare workers, such as radiologists, pathologists, nurses, and others.

The foundation for digital technology's broad use is already in place since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its use in healthcare. It is now necessary for Indian healthcare executives to remain committed to funding these digital solutions in order to address the issues that their workers are facing.

In order to handle patient flow and streamline daily processes for physicians, nurses, technicians, and administrators to book appointments and serve patients, Indian healthcare facilities can keep investing in AI-driven solutions.

As per the most recent edition of the Future Health Index India 2023, a noteworthy 82% of healthcare executives have indicated that they are currently utilizing digital health technology or have plans to do so in order to alleviate the consequences of staff shortages. This figure outperforms the majority of the countries surveyed and exceeds the global average of 56%.

To lessen the effects of labor scarcity, Indian healthcare executives are also choosing to use a range of additional technological options. Cloud-based technology (49%), key decision support technology (49%), communications technology (49%), and tech solutions that interface with non-hospital environments (48%) constitute nearly half of the respondents who either use or plan to utilize them.

Moving Towards Digital Solutions in Healthcare

In conclusion, there is a lot of promise in India's new trend of using digital technologies to address important healthcare issues. In order to prioritize providing the best possible care for patients, both short- and long-term solutions must be implemented in concert with the healthcare industry and the government.

This coordinated effort will result in a more robust and effective healthcare system in India by addressing staffing shortages and improving the general healthcare experience for patients and healthcare workers.

Reference :
  1. Digital healthcare: the future - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35928188/)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

The Digital Transformation of Healthcare: Prioritizing Patient Privacy
The Digital Transformation of Healthcare: Prioritizing Patient Privacy
The pandemic boosted telemedicine and digital tech use. Yet, overlooking cybersecurity in healthcare tech risks patient data privacy.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

How Can Digital Transformation Revolutionize Patient Care?
How Can Digital Transformation Revolutionize Patient Care?
The advent of personalized medicine combined with genomics and bioinformatics, is revolutionizing patient treatment.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp ...
Braxton Hicks Contractions

Braxton Hicks Contractions

Braxton Hicks contractions, also called as prodromal labor or false labor pains are sporadic, unpredictable ...
Dental Braces

Dental Braces

Dental braces are dental devices used to align and straighten teeth. Dental devices are placed by an ...
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women

Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women

Pregnancy exercises are instrumental in carving a healthy pregnancy journey. Pregnancy massages can aid in ...
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms ...
Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Childbirth is one of the most marvelous and memorable segment in a woman's life that calls for celebration. ...
Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

Remedies to Treat Diabetes Naturally

An article about the natural remedies available at home to treat diabetes effectively and ...

Latest Health Watch

Genes That Boost Fertility Cuts Lifespan

Genes That Boost Fertility Cuts Lifespan

Genes that increase fertility have been proven to reduce lifespan in correlation with the antagonistic pleiotropic theory.
Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People

Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People

AI-guided virtual reality simulations of real-life incidents can assist individuals with autism in overcoming social and behavioral communication barriers.
How Copaiba Oil Fights Zika Virus?

How Copaiba Oil Fights Zika Virus?

Copaiba oil nanoemulsion has proven anti-viral qualities against Zika fever, a deadly tropical disease caused by the Zika virus.
Insomnia-Hypertension Connection Every Woman Should Know

Insomnia-Hypertension Connection Every Woman Should Know

Sleep and hypertension are intricately connected in women. Learn why quality sleep is essential for overall well-being.
Sickle Cell Treatment: FDA Approves Gene Therapies for Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises

Sickle Cell Treatment: FDA Approves Gene Therapies for Recurrent Vaso-Occlusive Crises

Sickle cell patients can now be treated with transformative FDA-approved gene therapies, CASGEVY™ and LYFGENIA™.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Indian Govt Braces Digital Solutions for Healthcare Labor Scarcity Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests