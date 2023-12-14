About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How Overweight in Early Childhood Leads to Adolescent Depression?

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM
Highlights:
  • High BMI and body dissatisfaction in early childhood can increase the risk of depression in adolescent
  • Social stigma and inflammatory pathways are the major drivers of overweight impacting mental health
  • Girls are twice as likely as boys to experience body image issues and mental health problems

How Overweight in Early Childhood Leads to Adolescent Depression?

The proportion of adolescents with depressive symptoms has increased in tandem with the high BMI of children over recent decades. Many years later in life, the concern of mental health troubles is tailored by this early childhood overweight body image.

Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.
Advertisement


A recent longitudinal research analysis shows that body image concerns explain a significant proportion of the association between body mass index (BMI) and depression in children, particularly in girls (1 Trusted Source
Longitudinal pathways between childhood BMI, body dissatisfaction, and adolescent depression: an observational study using the UK Millenium Cohort Study

Go to source).

How Body Image and Mental Health Are Linked?

The study revealed that having a high BMI at age seven was associated with higher levels of body dissatisfaction by age 11 as well as higher rates of depressive symptoms by age 14, such as low mood, lack of pleasure, and poor concentration.

In comparison to boys, girls showed twice as much connection for each of these three variables.

Even though body dissatisfaction in girls accounted for a significant component of the connection between BMI and depressive symptoms, a greater portion of the association remained unexplained.
Quiz on Body Mass Index (BMI)
Quiz on Body Mass Index (BMI)
Excessive weight could cause numerous health problems like heart disease, osteoarthritis etc. Though most of us depend on taking our weight on a scale to assess if we are overweight. A better method, however, is to measure the body mass index (BMI). Test your knowledge on BMI by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Adolescent depression symptoms have been linked to additional components, including inflammatory pathways. However, additional environmental factors, such as bullying or weight stigma—regardless of whether they result in the internalization of weight stigma—may account for this correlation by raising stress levels or decreasing self-worth.

Preventive Strategies

Since being overweight is a modifiable risk factor, initiatives to lower childhood weight must take into account any potential effects on mental health to prevent stigmatizing weight and to promote children's mental health and well-being, particularly for females.

While encouraging a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial, some public health messages may be creating shame or guilt complexes among young kids.

Strategies to target body image concerns in early adolescence, such as psychological interventions or media literacy training could address self-esteem, social comparisons, and social media influences, but more research is needed to more effectively tackle body image concerns in young people.

Social awareness and public health policies should be addressed to reduce weight stigmatizing messages in health policies, healthcare settings, and media to prevent negative adolescent mental health outcomes.

Ultimately, to tackle the issue of overweight image in kids that has rippling effects of mental health issues in later life, there is a need for both individualistic and societal interventions.

Reference :
  1. Longitudinal pathways between childhood BMI, body dissatisfaction, and adolescent depression: an observational study using the UK Millenium Cohort Study - (https:www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(23)00365-6/fulltext)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Depression Calculator
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Depression
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. ...
Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of ...
Ideal Body Weight

Ideal Body Weight

India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

Latest Health Watch

Indian Govt Braces Digital Solutions for Healthcare Labor Scarcity

Indian Govt Braces Digital Solutions for Healthcare Labor Scarcity

Three Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence will be established by the Indian government in an effort to alleviate the lack of medical personnel.
Genes That Boost Fertility Cuts Lifespan

Genes That Boost Fertility Cuts Lifespan

Genes that increase fertility have been proven to reduce lifespan in correlation with the antagonistic pleiotropic theory.
Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People

Virtual Reality - The New AI Buddy For Autistic People

AI-guided virtual reality simulations of real-life incidents can assist individuals with autism in overcoming social and behavioral communication barriers.
How Copaiba Oil Fights Zika Virus?

How Copaiba Oil Fights Zika Virus?

Copaiba oil nanoemulsion has proven anti-viral qualities against Zika fever, a deadly tropical disease caused by the Zika virus.
Insomnia-Hypertension Connection Every Woman Should Know

Insomnia-Hypertension Connection Every Woman Should Know

Sleep and hypertension are intricately connected in women. Learn why quality sleep is essential for overall well-being.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How Overweight in Early Childhood Leads to Adolescent Depression? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests