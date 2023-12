How Overweight in Early Childhood Leads to Adolescent Depression?

Advertisement

Preventive Strategies

Longitudinal pathways between childhood BMI, body dissatisfaction, and adolescent depression: an observational study using the UK Millenium Cohort Study - (https:www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(23)00365-6/fulltext)

Even though body dissatisfaction in girls accounted for a significant component of the connection between BMI and depressive symptoms, a greater portion of the association remained unexplained.Adolescent depression symptoms have been linked to additional components, including inflammatory pathways. However, additional environmental factors, such as bullying or weight stigma—regardless of whether they result in the internalization of weight stigma—may account for this correlation bySince being overweight is a modifiable risk factor, initiatives to lower childhood weight must take into account any potential effects on mental health to prevent stigmatizing weight and to promote children's mental health and well-being, particularly for females.While encouraging a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial, some public health messages may be creating shame or guilt complexes among young kids.Strategies to target body image concerns in early adolescence, such as psychological interventions or media literacy training could addressbut more research is needed to more effectively tackle body image concerns in young people.Social awareness and public health policies should be addressed to reduce weight stigmatizing messages in health policies, healthcare settings, and media to prevent negative adolescent mental health outcomes.Ultimately, to tackle the issue of overweight image in kids that has rippling effects of mental health issues in later life, there is a need for both individualistic and societal interventions.Source: Medindia