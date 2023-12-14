How Overweight in Early Childhood Leads to Adolescent Depression?

Highlights:
- High BMI and body dissatisfaction in early childhood can increase the risk of depression in adolescent
- Social stigma and inflammatory pathways are the major drivers of overweight impacting mental health
- Girls are twice as likely as boys to experience body image issues and mental health problems
The proportion of adolescents with depressive symptoms has increased in tandem with the high BMI of children over recent decades. Many years later in life, the concern of mental health troubles is tailored by this early childhood overweight body image.
There is a startling 43% correlation between high BMI at age seven and the later onset of depressive symptoms and body dissatisfaction.
A recent longitudinal research analysis shows that body image concerns explain a significant proportion of the association between body mass index (BMI) and depression in children, particularly in girls (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Longitudinal pathways between childhood BMI, body dissatisfaction, and adolescent depression: an observational study using the UK Millenium Cohort Study
Go to source).
How Body Image and Mental Health Are Linked?The study revealed that having a high BMI at age seven was associated with higher levels of body dissatisfaction by age 11 as well as higher rates of depressive symptoms by age 14, such as low mood, lack of pleasure, and poor concentration.
In comparison to boys, girls showed twice as much connection for each of these three variables.
Even though body dissatisfaction in girls accounted for a significant component of the connection between BMI and depressive symptoms, a greater portion of the association remained unexplained.
Adolescent depression symptoms have been linked to additional components, including inflammatory pathways. However, additional environmental factors, such as bullying or weight stigma—regardless of whether they result in the internalization of weight stigma—may account for this correlation by raising stress levels or decreasing self-worth.
While encouraging a balanced diet and regular exercise is crucial, some public health messages may be creating shame or guilt complexes among young kids.
Strategies to target body image concerns in early adolescence, such as psychological interventions or media literacy training could address self-esteem, social comparisons, and social media influences, but more research is needed to more effectively tackle body image concerns in young people.
Social awareness and public health policies should be addressed to reduce weight stigmatizing messages in health policies, healthcare settings, and media to prevent negative adolescent mental health outcomes.
Ultimately, to tackle the issue of overweight image in kids that has rippling effects of mental health issues in later life, there is a need for both individualistic and societal interventions.
Reference :
Source: Medindia
Preventive StrategiesSince being overweight is a modifiable risk factor, initiatives to lower childhood weight must take into account any potential effects on mental health to prevent stigmatizing weight and to promote children's mental health and well-being, particularly for females.
- Longitudinal pathways between childhood BMI, body dissatisfaction, and adolescent depression: an observational study using the UK Millenium Cohort Study - (https:www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(23)00365-6/fulltext)
