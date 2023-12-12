Genes That Boost Fertility Cuts Lifespan

From skincare routines to healthy lifestyle practices, the world strives to find anti-aging interventions tracing to its roots. Ever considered, that your senescence—the aging process—may be caused by a gene linked to fertility?



A new study has found genes associated with fertility and aging in accordance with the 'antagonistic pleiotropy theory' of aging, proposed by biologist George Williams in 1957. According to this theory, genetic changes that encourage early reproduction may also accelerate the aging process.



Insights On Antagonistic Pleiotropic Theory