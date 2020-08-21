Ideal Lifestyle for Cardiovascular Health also Benefits Eye Health

Most of the ocular diseases are asymptomatic in the early stages that may prevent people from seeking help initially.explained lead investigator Duke Appiah, PhD, MPH, Department of Public Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX, USA.A recent online nationwide survey was conducted that included all racial and ethnic groups in the United States by the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Among the 2044 respondents, 88 percent of them considered good vision to be vital to overall health, with 47 percent of them rating losing their vision as the worst disease that could ever happen to them. About, 25 percent did not have any knowledge about ocular diseases and their risk factors.The American Heart Association has prescribed a health metric known as Life's Simple Seven (LS7). LS7, is based on the status of seven cardiovascular disease risk factors: not smoking, regular physical activity, healthy diet, maintaining a normal weight, and controlling cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels.The findings from the survey show that adhering to these seven rules will help to not only maintain good cardiovascular health, but also lowers the odds for age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataract, and glaucoma.The results also showed that those with optimal cardiovascular health had 97 percent lower odds for diabetic retinopathy compared to individuals with inadequate cardiovascular health.commented co-investigators Noah De La Cruz, MPH, and Obadeh Shabaneh, MPH, both from the Department of Public Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX, USA.The overlap of risk factors for ocular diseases and cardiovascular disease indicates the incorporation of screening for ocular diseases into the existing clinical and population-based screenings for cardiovascular diseases.noted Dr. Appiah.Source: Medindia