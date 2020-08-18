Tips to Manage Diabetes in Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Encourage kids to wash hands more frequently

Stress the importance of not touching their faces constantly with their hands

Avoid unnecessary gatherings and practice social distancing

Sanitize commonly used areas around the house like door knobs, counter-tops, flush handles, and switch-boards

Monitor and maintain a record of the child's blood sugar levels

Ensure the child eats healthy and exercises daily

Have extra supplies of emergency medicines in case of emergency

Diabetes occurs as a result of impaired production or utilization of the hormone, insulin. This results in improper regulation of blood glucose levels in the body.Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system attacks the beta cells in the pancreas. This results in impaired production of insulin leading to the accumulation of glucose in the blood. Type 1 diabetes is also known as juvenile diabetes as it occurs in children.Type 2 diabetes occurs as a result of insulin resistance.When left untreated, both conditions can severely weaken the immune system due to high blood sugar levels. The weakened immune system makes it harder to treat viral infections like COVID-19 and thus complicates the condition.Yafi said.Uncontrolled diabetes triggers a generalized inflammatory response, which results in further damage to the immune system, making it difficult to recover from an illness.It is known that in the presence of co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension or any cardiac problems, COVID-19 infection can become severe and may require ICU admission and mechanical ventilation.There are arguments about whether being infected with COVID-19 can cause people to develop diabetes, though this link has not been proved and needs further research.Yafi said.Source: Medindia