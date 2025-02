How to Lose Weight Without Counting Calories

The NiMe Diet combines traditional eating habits with modern science to enhance gut health and promote weight loss without calorie counting.

Highlights: The NiMe Diet promotes weight loss and improves metabolic health without calorie counting

Participants experienced significant reductions in cholesterol, blood sugar, and inflammation

The diet focuses on plant-based foods and beneficial gut bacteria to enhance overall health

Promising Health Outcomes

Transforming the Gut Microbiome

Key Components of the NiMe Diet

Plant-Based Foods with Limited Animal Protein: This included a variety of vegetables, legumes, and whole-plant foods, complemented by a small daily serving of animal protein.

Exclusion of Dairy, Beef, and Wheat: These foods were omitted as they were not part of the traditional diet of rural Papua New Guineans.

High Fiber Content: The diet featured a fiber content of 22 grams per 1,000 calories, surpassing current dietary recommendations.

Implications for Future Dietary Guidelines

