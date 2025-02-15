Fluctuating Body Weight May Increase Kidney Disease Risk in Type 1 Diabetes

Weight fluctuations in type 1 diabetes may lead to chronic kidney disease. Stability in body weight can help protect kidney health.
- High body weight variability is linked to chronic kidney disease in type 1 diabetes
- Maintaining stable weight may protect kidney function
- Healthcare strategies should focus on long-term weight management
Body-weight Cycling and Risk of Diabetic Kidney Disease in People With Type 1 Diabetes in the DCCT/EDIC Population
Association Between Body Weight Variability and Renal DeclineThe study included 1432 participants from the DCCT/EDIC cohort and assessed intra-individual body weight variability using four indices, with variability independent of the mean (VIM) serving as the primary index. The follow-up period lasted approximately 21 years, during which six criteria for chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression were analyzed.
Key Findings
The analysis revealed a significant association between high VIM and key indicators of renal decline, including:
- A 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) from baseline values.
- Doubling of baseline serum creatinine levels.
- Progression to CKD stage 3.
- An annual decline in eGFR of more than 3 mL/min/m².
Implications for Diabetes ManagementThese findings suggest that frequent fluctuations in body weight may contribute to renal complications in individuals with type 1 diabetes. Maintaining a stable body weight could be crucial in preserving kidney function and mitigating CKD risk.
Given these findings, healthcare providers should emphasize sustainable weight management strategies for patients with type 1 diabetes. Strategies should include:
- Encouraging gradual, long-term weight maintenance rather than repeated cycles of weight loss and regain.
- Monitoring kidney function closely in individuals with a history of weight cycling.
- Educating patients on the potential renal risks associated with body weight variability.
Reference:
- Body-weight Cycling and Risk of Diabetic Kidney Disease in People With Type 1 Diabetes in the DCCT/EDIC Population - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39902910/)
Source-Medindia