About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Fluctuating Body Weight May Increase Kidney Disease Risk in Type 1 Diabetes

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Feb 15 2025 10:27 AM

Weight fluctuations in type 1 diabetes may lead to chronic kidney disease. Stability in body weight can help protect kidney health.

Fluctuating Body Weight May Increase Kidney Disease Risk in Type 1 Diabetes
Highlights:
  • High body weight variability is linked to chronic kidney disease in type 1 diabetes
  • Maintaining stable weight may protect kidney function
  • Healthcare strategies should focus on long-term weight management
Body weight cycling, the repeated loss and regain of body weight, has been linked to several adverse health outcomes. A recent retrospective analysis by Marion Camoin, MD, and colleagues from the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris investigated its impact on renal function in patients with type 1 diabetes. The study utilized data from the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) and the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications (EDIC) studies to examine this association (1 Trusted Source
Body-weight Cycling and Risk of Diabetic Kidney Disease in People With Type 1 Diabetes in the DCCT/EDIC Population

Go to source).

Association Between Body Weight Variability and Renal Decline

The study included 1432 participants from the DCCT/EDIC cohort and assessed intra-individual body weight variability using four indices, with variability independent of the mean (VIM) serving as the primary index. The follow-up period lasted approximately 21 years, during which six criteria for chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression were analyzed.

Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator
Weight Loss Calculator calculates calories needed to lose weight for men and women. Find out the amount of calories burned while doing exercises for weight loss and check the list of low calorie foods.

Key Findings


The analysis revealed a significant association between high VIM and key indicators of renal decline, including:
  • A 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) from baseline values.
  • Doubling of baseline serum creatinine levels.
  • Progression to CKD stage 3.
  • An annual decline in eGFR of more than 3 mL/min/m².
After adjusting for CKD risk factors and nephroprotective drug use, the association remained significant. While VIM was initially linked to increased albuminuria, further adjustment for follow-up covariates rendered this association statistically insignificant. Similar findings were observed across other body weight cycling indices.

Implications for Diabetes Management

These findings suggest that frequent fluctuations in body weight may contribute to renal complications in individuals with type 1 diabetes. Maintaining a stable body weight could be crucial in preserving kidney function and mitigating CKD risk.

Given these findings, healthcare providers should emphasize sustainable weight management strategies for patients with type 1 diabetes. Strategies should include:
  • Encouraging gradual, long-term weight maintenance rather than repeated cycles of weight loss and regain.
  • Monitoring kidney function closely in individuals with a history of weight cycling.
  • Educating patients on the potential renal risks associated with body weight variability.
The study highlights the potential dangers of body weight cycling in individuals with type 1 diabetes, particularly concerning kidney health. Long-term weight stability may play a vital role in preventing CKD progression and improving overall health outcomes in this population. Further research is necessary to develop targeted interventions that promote consistent weight management in diabetes care.

Nine Reasons the Weight Loss Mirror Isn't Reflecting Your Efforts
Nine Reasons the Weight Loss Mirror Isn't Reflecting Your Efforts
Discover common obstacles hindering weight loss and practical solutions to achieve your goals effectively.
Reference:
  1. Body-weight Cycling and Risk of Diabetic Kidney Disease in People With Type 1 Diabetes in the DCCT/EDIC Population - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39902910/)

Source-Medindia
30-30-30 Method: A Trending Approach to Weight Loss
30-30-30 Method: A Trending Approach to Weight Loss
30-30-30 weight loss method, a simple morning routine for weight loss combining protein intake and exercise to promote effective weight loss and healthy habits.
Quiz on Weight Loss
Quiz on Weight Loss
If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional