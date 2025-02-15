Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2025, February 15). Truth About Mewing: Can Tongue Posture Change Your Jawline? . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 15, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/truth-about-mewing-can-tongue-posture-change-your-jawline-218925-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Truth About Mewing: Can Tongue Posture Change Your Jawline?". Medindia. Feb 15, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/truth-about-mewing-can-tongue-posture-change-your-jawline-218925-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Truth About Mewing: Can Tongue Posture Change Your Jawline?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/truth-about-mewing-can-tongue-posture-change-your-jawline-218925-1.htm. (accessed Feb 15, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2025. Truth About Mewing: Can Tongue Posture Change Your Jawline?. Medindia, viewed Feb 15, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/truth-about-mewing-can-tongue-posture-change-your-jawline-218925-1.htm.