International Childhood Cancer Day 2025

More than 400,000 children & adolescents develop cancer every year. 9 in 10 live in low- & middle-income countries where treatment is often inaccessible or unaffordable.

Highlights: More than 4,00,000 children and adolescents below 20 years develop cancer every year

Survival rates exceed 80% in high-income countries and only 30% of children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries

The most common types of childhood cancer are leukaemia, brain tumors and lymphomas

Did You Know?

A child's chance of surviving cancer shouldn't depend on where they live. In high-income countries, survival rates exceed 80%, but in low-income countries, it's only 30%. #ICCD2025 #InspiringAction #medindia’

A child's chance of surviving cancer shouldn't depend on where they live. In high-income countries, survival rates exceed 80%, but in low-income countries, it's only 30%. #ICCD2025 #InspiringAction #medindia’

Leukemia (cancer of the blood and bone marrow)

Brain and central nervous system tumors

Lymphomas (cancers of the immune system)

Neuroblastoma (affecting nerve tissues)

International Childhood Cancer Day 2024-2026

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Three Years Campaign



Go to source Trusted Source

2024: Focused on identifying challenges and inequalities in childhood cancer care.

2025: Aim to inspire action and drive collective progress under the theme “Inspiring Action.”

2026: Will highlight solutions and success stories from global initiatives.

childhood cancer

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

International Childhood Cancer Day



Go to source Trusted Source

Childhood Cancer Care in Conflict and Crisis Zones

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

International Childhood Cancer Day



Go to source Trusted Source

In Gaza, only 10 out of 405 children were referred for treatment abroad after the October 2023 war, with some dying before receiving necessary care.

Libya faces a severe shortage of oncologists, with only 0.82 medical oncologists per 100,000 people.

Advertisement

cancer

Three Years Campaign - (https://www.iccd.care/iccd-2024-2026) International Childhood Cancer Day - (https://www.iccd.care/) International Childhood Cancer Day - (https://www.emro.who.int/media/news/international-childhood-cancer-day.html)