International Childhood Cancer Day 2025

More than 400,000 children & adolescents develop cancer every year. 9 in 10 live in low- & middle-income countries where treatment is often inaccessible or unaffordable.
- More than 4,00,000 children and adolescents below 20 years develop cancer every year
- Survival rates exceed 80% in high-income countries and only 30% of children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries
- The most common types of childhood cancer are leukaemia, brain tumors and lymphomas
A child's chance of surviving cancer shouldn't depend on where they live. In high-income countries, survival rates exceed 80%, but in low-income countries, it's only 30%. #ICCD2025 #InspiringAction #medindia’
- Leukemia (cancer of the blood and bone marrow)
- Brain and central nervous system tumors
- Lymphomas (cancers of the immune system)
- Neuroblastoma (affecting nerve tissues)
International Childhood Cancer Day 2024-2026Over three years (2024-2026), Childhood Cancer International (CCI) is leading the ICCD campaign to address challenges faced by childhood cancer patients, caregivers, survivors, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Three Years Campaign
Go to source).
The campaign unfolds in three phases:
- 2024: Focused on identifying challenges and inequalities in childhood cancer care.
- 2025: Aim to inspire action and drive collective progress under the theme “Inspiring Action.”
- 2026: Will highlight solutions and success stories from global initiatives.
A key initiative is an interactive map where participants can share digital postcards showcasing actions taken in their countries or communities. By the end of the campaign, this map will serve as a global resource, highlighting impactful initiatives and innovative solutions in
International Childhood Cancer Day
Go to source).
Childhood Cancer Care in Conflict and Crisis ZonesThe WHO highlights the unique struggles faced by children with cancer in war-torn and famine-affected regions, including Lebanon, the occupied Palestinian territory, Syria, Yemen, and Libya. These children suffer from displacement, damaged healthcare infrastructure, and shortages of medical care (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
International Childhood Cancer Day
Go to source).
- In Gaza, only 10 out of 405 children were referred for treatment abroad after the October 2023 war, with some dying before receiving necessary care.
- Libya faces a severe shortage of oncologists, with only 0.82 medical oncologists per 100,000 people.
References:
- Three Years Campaign - (https://www.iccd.care/iccd-2024-2026)
- International Childhood Cancer Day - (https://www.iccd.care/)
- International Childhood Cancer Day - (https://www.emro.who.int/media/news/international-childhood-cancer-day.html)
Source-Medindia