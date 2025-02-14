About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
International Childhood Cancer Day 2025

International Childhood Cancer Day 2025

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 14 2025 4:54 PM

More than 400,000 children & adolescents develop cancer every year. 9 in 10 live in low- & middle-income countries where treatment is often inaccessible or unaffordable.

Highlights:
  • More than 4,00,000 children and adolescents below 20 years develop cancer every year
  • Survival rates exceed 80% in high-income countries and only 30% of children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries
  • The most common types of childhood cancer are leukaemia, brain tumors and lymphomas
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and its challenges. The 15th of February is marked as International Childhood Cancer Day to highlight the importance of community participation and support in managing the challenges related to childhood cancer.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 4,00,000 children and adolescents below 20 years develop cancer every year. Nine out of ten of these children live in low- and middle-income countries where treatment is often inaccessible or unaffordable.

International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is celebrated annually on the 15th of February to raise awareness about childhood cancer and improve its management.
While survival rates exceed 80% in high-income countries, only 30% of children with cancer in low- and middle-income countries survive. Childhood cancer is the leading cause of disease-related death in children and adolescents. The most common types of childhood cancer are:
  • Leukemia (cancer of the blood and bone marrow)
  • Brain and central nervous system tumors
  • Lymphomas (cancers of the immune system)
  • Neuroblastoma (affecting nerve tissues)

International Childhood Cancer Day 2024-2026

Over three years (2024-2026), Childhood Cancer International (CCI) is leading the ICCD campaign to address challenges faced by childhood cancer patients, caregivers, survivors, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide (1 Trusted Source
Three Years Campaign

Go to source).

The campaign unfolds in three phases:
  • 2024: Focused on identifying challenges and inequalities in childhood cancer care.
  • 2025: Aim to inspire action and drive collective progress under the theme “Inspiring Action.”
  • 2026: Will highlight solutions and success stories from global initiatives.
To effectively address childhood cancer, collaborative efforts are essential, involving patients, parents, survivors, advocates, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the general public.

A key initiative is an interactive map where participants can share digital postcards showcasing actions taken in their countries or communities. By the end of the campaign, this map will serve as a global resource, highlighting impactful initiatives and innovative solutions in childhood cancer (2 Trusted Source
International Childhood Cancer Day

Go to source).

Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Childhood Cancer Care in Conflict and Crisis Zones

The WHO highlights the unique struggles faced by children with cancer in war-torn and famine-affected regions, including Lebanon, the occupied Palestinian territory, Syria, Yemen, and Libya. These children suffer from displacement, damaged healthcare infrastructure, and shortages of medical care (3 Trusted Source
International Childhood Cancer Day

Go to source).
  • In Gaza, only 10 out of 405 children were referred for treatment abroad after the October 2023 war, with some dying before receiving necessary care.
  • Libya faces a severe shortage of oncologists, with only 0.82 medical oncologists per 100,000 people.
WHO is working on solutions, by establishing specialized cancer units in crisis zones, mobile clinics and psychological support programs. The Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, piloted in Jordan and Pakistan, aims to ensure a steady supply of essential drugs.

Child Cancer
A WHO manifesto calls for integrating cancer care into emergency response plans, advancing inclusive healthcare strategies, and improving survival rates for children with cancer in crisis-affected regions.

Advertisement
Golden Taj: The Symbol for Awareness For Childhood Cancer
Golden Taj: The Symbol for Awareness For Childhood Cancer
Lack of awareness and delayed cancer diagnosis in developing countries is the major cause of higher mortality rate of children than in developed countries.
International Childhood Cancer Day is a crucial reminder of the urgent need to improve childhood cancer care worldwide. By raising awareness, advancing research efforts, and ensuring equal access to treatment, the global community can strive for a future where no child dies from cancer.

References:
  1. Three Years Campaign - (https://www.iccd.care/iccd-2024-2026)
  2. International Childhood Cancer Day - (https://www.iccd.care/)
  3. International Childhood Cancer Day - (https://www.emro.who.int/media/news/international-childhood-cancer-day.html)

Source-Medindia
Study Provides Valuable Insight for Survivors of Childhood Cancer
Study Provides Valuable Insight for Survivors of Childhood Cancer
Retinoblastoma is the most common eye tumor of young children, and patients are expected to live for many years after finishing cancer therapy.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional