Highlights: The ideal position of tongue for overall well-being is being pressed against the roof of mouth

Failing to maintain a poor tongue position can lead to improper swallowing, flatter face, sleep apnea, and vision problems

To avoid this, we must practice tongue exercises regularly

Good sleep, easier breathing, and an overall healthier lifestyle are possible with proper tongue placement. Just like any other muscle, tongue too needs strengthening, functional training, and posture correction exercises to keep them in shape.

Proper Tongue Posture Proper tongue posture involves the placement and resting position of tongue in our mouth. The ideal position where the tongue rests is at the top of the mouth, sitting about 1/2 inch behind the front teeth with the lips sealed and teeth resting slightly apart.



This practice of resting our tongue in a certain position is called as mewing.

Signs of Improper Tongue Positioning The tongue is a powerful muscle that impacts many parts of the body beyond the mouth. Here are some signs and symptoms that can indicate improper tongue positioning

‘Strengthening, functional training, and posture correction exercises of tongue are needed for an overall healthier lifestyle.’

How to Train Our Tongue?