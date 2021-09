How to Train Our Tongue?

Advertisement

Benefits

Exercises

Place the tip of your tongue up against the roof of mouth, which is located just behind and above your top teeth.

Then, pull the rest of your tongue to rest flat against the roof of the mouth using suction.

Close the mouth and seal the lips.

Hold this posture and breathe normally through the nose.

Start with making a big, cheezy grin and raising your eyebrows.

Then try to swallow while keeping your teeth clenched.

This may be difficult, but we can do it successfully by feeling the back of your tongue pressing against the roof of your mouth-This is where it should be.

- Due to improper tongue positioning, the roof of the mouth becomes narrow which in turn complicates our breathing pattern by obstructing the airway.- Improper tongue posture leads to vision problems since eye sockets are connected to the roof of our mouth impacting the way our eyes rest in head.- Most of the connection between tongue posture and face shape relates back to the teeth. When the tongue is placed against the roof of the mouth, it should not push too hard against the back of the teeth. This can create issues in the tooth alignment and dysfunctional bite.- The narrowing of the mouth that occurs from improper tongue posture can make your jaw and cheekbones weaker and unable to properly support the face. As a result, the chin and cheekbones may protrude or become less prominent over a long period of time.- Tongue can even cause bad posture in the body. Improper tongue position can lead to recessed chin and forward thrust of the head that makes the head sit further forward. This causes neck and shoulder pain and tension or headaches Tongue posture might not seem to be relevant to our overall health and well-being, but there are many benefits by correcting our tongue position.The first thing done in this therapy is to establish a proper tongue posture. This practice helps to improve breathing, especially through the nose, swallowing, speech, the ability to enunciate certain sounds and words, and alignment of the teeth and jaw.Improving tongue posture might sound scary, but you can start practicing it at home just by being mindful of where your tongue is resting throughout the day.First exercisehelps you find where the back of your tongue should rest.To see results from both of these exercises, practice them several times throughout the day. If you do so, our muscle memory kicks in and our tongue raises to the correct position naturally.Source: Medindia